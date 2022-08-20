'This team feels way different': Rocky football sees improvement with competitive roster

Competition has driven the Rock Island High School football team to get better without playing a single game.

Position battles at numerous spots on both sides of the ball created a sense of urgency at practice last Monday for players to display their best at all times to earn those coveted starting roles before kickoff Friday.

After losing the conference’s leading passer in Eli Reese, two-way standout Marieon Anderson and tight end Kai Rios, coach Ben Hammer said his players have embraced their new roles and opportunities.

“The biggest difference from this year’s team compared to the last couple is that we always had a few high end Division I guys, but on this team, if you don’t go to practice every day and work hard and really bring (it), then tomorrow you won’t be in the same spot,” Hammer said. “The depth chart and the competition it has brought has really brought out the best version of our guys. This is a blue color group that has really come together.”

Hammer’s final words were echoed by the senior running back duo of Quonterrion Brooks and Darius Tongo. Both Brooks and Tongo finished in the top seven in WB6 play in rushing yards and the pair combined for nine touchdowns on the ground in league action for a group that finished the regular season at 6-3 and hosted a playoff game.

In fact, the team has gotten so close in the past few months that Brooks says he’s comfortable doing just about anything with the teammates he now calls brothers.

“This team feels way different,” Brooks said. “I mean, I feel like I could walk into any of these guys’ houses and just sit on their couch if I wanted to. That’s how close we have gotten.

“At the beginning of last year, we weren’t this close. But as the season went on, we became more of a family. Not just friends, but brothers.”

One of the players that both Brooks and Tongo have gotten close with is all-conference offensive lineman Jace Bennett. The 5-foot-11, 274 pound senior returns alongside three other starting linemen from last year’s squad that will have a heightened role behind Rocky’s run-heavy attack.

“We have a really special offensive line, and our running back room is absolutely phenomenal,” Bennett said. “We’re all very physical, smart and our technique is great. We may not be the biggest, but I like to call it — it’s a pack of wolverines.”

Bennett was voted as a team captain by his peers because of a worth ethic that Hammer said stands out at practice.

“He plays with a chip on his shoulder,” Hammer said. “People might consider him too small to play the position, but he’s out to prove everybody wrong when he plays. And that’s kind of caught fire with that group (offensive line). We really expect them to lead us.”

That line will create holes not only for Brooks and Tongo, but for junior David Rodgers and sophomore Isaiss Duarte, who have impressed so far this offseason.

“(The running backs) are pretty strong and really fast,” Hammer said. “We’re going to put them in some formations that people aren’t used to from us. Isaiss has done a tremendous job and David Rodgers runs really strong, too. That gives us four backs in what should be really deep, talented room.”

But the rest of the offense is still a mystery. Bettendorf transfer Cameron Figgs will be one of the Rocks’ best receivers and corners, but Hammer had been quiet about who will start at quarterback — until Wednesday's Western Big 6 coaches banquet.

While at the podium Hammer stated that Conner DiIulio, who earned limited action at the end of varsity games last season, was slightly in the lead to start under center Week 1 at Pekin.

In addition, the Rocks have also made quite a few changes on defense. Rocky’s allowed over 30 points per game last year, and the season ended with a 94-72 loss to Springfield, which was the most points ever given up in a Class 6A playoff game.

Newcomers such as linebacker Steven Marquez and Figgs at corner plan to bolster a group that has valuable returners like Tongo at safety and defensive end Nayler Gay. If all goes well, the Rocks expect to turn last year’s weakness into a strength.

“Our defense looks strong,” Tongo said. “We have two middle linebackers doing a lot of good things and our corners and safeties have been doing everything right. You can just feel a difference this past week. It seems like things are coming together. The secondary has started to lock everybody up.”

A stronger defense could instill some consistency within the program that was missing last year. The Rocks’ longest winning streak was two, which happened three times but was broken each time with a double-digit loss.

Last year was successful in terms of record and hosting a playoff game, but big losses to Moline and Springfield in the postseason put a bad taste in the mouth of some of the players.

The team doesn’t like to talk about expectations, but there a still a few goals in mind.

“We want to come back from that loss to Moline last year,” Brooks said. “We are taking that personal this year. We have to. We want to make all the coaches and the fans that come out to support us each game proud.”