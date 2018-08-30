Iowa City West (1-0) at Bettendorf (1-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., TouVelle Stadium
Last week: West knocked off North Scott 28-7. Bettendorf blanked Pleasant Valley 20-0.
Last meeting: West 23, Bettendorf (2017, semifinals)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Overview: The sixth-ranked Trojans have ended the Bulldogs' season each of the past two years in the playoffs. Bettendorf's defense will need to be wary of receiver Jalen Gaudet, who had two touchdown catches for more than 150 yards last week. Carter Bell rushed for 152 of Bettendorf's 321 yards last Friday. The third-ranked Bulldogs completed only five passes last week, matching the fewest in Bell's 13 games as team's quarterback.
Davenport Central (0-1) at North Scott (0-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Lancer Stadium
Last week: Central stumbled at home to Muscatine 23-6. North Scott fell on the road to Iowa City West 28-7.
Last meeting: North Scott 50, Central 0 (2017, playoffs)
Twitter: @QCVarsity
Overview: Central generated almost 270 yards of offense last week but mustered only two Luke Hummel field goals. Linebacker Alonzo Wilkinson has a chance to return after missing last week with a hamstring injury. Despite coming up with three turnovers, North Scott had single-digit rushing yards through three quarters and punted nine times. The Lancers have won the last three meetings by a 105-14 margin.
Dubuque Senior (1-0) at Davenport North (1-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Senior clipped Linn-Mar 7-6. North edged Dubuque Hempstead 11-10.
Last meeting: Senior 35, North 7 (2017)
Twitter: @zach_martin95
Overview: Hempstead had the ball inside North territory on nine different occasions last week, but North's defense stiffened led by 8.5 tackles from Brant Carter and seven from Kyp Ridenhour. The Wildcats had just 195 yards of offense, but blocked three field goals to escape. Senior prevailed despite punting eight times and producing only 140 yards of offense.
Davenport West (1-0) at Clinton (0-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Coan Field
Last week: West blanked United Township 21-0. Clinton lost on the road to Western Dubuque 45-7.
Last meeting: Clinton 28, West 14 (2017)
Twitter: @sbatt79
Overview: West is looking for its second 2-0 start in coach Justin Peters' four seasons. Quarterback Zach Trevino accounted for 258 total yards and two scores in last week's triumph. Camren Carter rushed for 132 yards. The River Kings are inexperienced on the offensive and defensive lines. QB Kalvin Godette, back from an ACL injury last year, had 124 yards passing and 95 rushing in the loss to the Bobcats.
Pleasant Valley (0-1) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., John Wall Field
Last week: PV was silenced by rival Bettendorf 20-0. Prairie drubbed Cedar Rapids Washington 41-6.
Last meeting: PV 31, Prairie 24 (2014, playoffs)
Twitter: @mikecondon (Gazette)
Overview: Keegan Simmons rushed for 1,822 yards and 25 touchdowns last season for the seventh-ranked Hawks. He opened 2018 with 152 yards and two scores against Washington. PV was without three offensive linemen last week, but coach Rusty VanWetzinga expects a couple of them to return Friday. The Spartans had only 139 total yards last week, and didn't have a single ballcarrier eclipse 30 yards.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-1) at Muscatine (1-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Muscatine
Last week: Jefferson stumbled to Cedar Rapids Kennedy 34-0. Muscatine raced past Davenport Central 23-6.
Last meeting: None in last 30 years
Twitter: @EvanRRiggs
Radio: 95.1 FM, 860 AM
Overview: The J-Hawks were limited to 187 total yards in coach Chris Buesing's head coaching debut. Jacob Coyle and Jackson Snyder shared time under center in that loss. Muscatine was balanced in its Week 1 win, getting 190 passing yards from Carson Orr and a 151 on the ground from sophomore Tim Nimely. It was the fewest points Muscatine had allowed in a game since a 2013 shutout against Davenport North.
Quincy Notre Dame (0-1) at Alleman (1-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:45 p.m., Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island
Last week: Alleman defeated Davenport Assumption 38-19. Notre Dame lost to Lexington (Missouri) 32-22.
Last meeting: Alleman 29, Quincy Notre Dame 13 (2017)
Twitter: @TDuckett_DA
Radio: 1230 AM
Overview: Alleman won its much-awaited opener against Assumption with a relentless ground attack. Nate Sheets rushed for 146 yards and quarterback Sam Mattecheck added 120. Notre Dame, in its debut under new coach Jack Cornell, piled up 399 yards and 25 first downs but turned the ball over on downs inside the 10-yard line three times. Quarterback Ike Wiley passed for 290 yards.
Lisle Benet Academy (1-0) at Moline (1-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Browning Field, Moline
Last week: Moline trounced Geneseo 36-3. Benet defeated Burbank St. Laurence 27-10.
Last meeting: First meeting.
Twitter: @Dox5
Overview: Defending Western Big Six champion Moline played well defensively in a surprisingly easy opening victory over Geneseo, but it will be up against a much more experienced defensive unit in this game. Benet, which has made the playoffs six years in a row and lost in the Class 7A state semifinals each of the past two years, returns four All-East Suburban Catholic Conference players on defense.
Rock Island (0-1) at Metamora (1-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Malone Field, Metamora
Last week: Rock Island was routed by St. Charles East 41-14. Metamora opened with a 33-7 win over Champaign Central.
Last meeting: Rock Island 49, Metamora 35 (2012)
Twitter: @jaydub_DA
Overview: Metamora has won 256 games, 19 conference titles and two state titles in 28 years under head coach Pat Ryan, but it went 4-5 and missed the playoffs last fall. However, the Redbirds won their opener as quarterback Thomas Hall ran for three touchdowns. Despite losing its opener, Rock Island showed again it has a potent offense as Davion Wilson rushed for 194 yards in 20 carries.
East Peoria (0-1) at United Township (0-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Soule Bowl, East Moline
Last week: UT was shut out by Davenport West 21-0. East Peoria lost to Streator 14-7 in overtime.
Last meeting: East Peoria 13, UT 6 (2017)
Twitter: @DLansman_DA
Overview: UT got off to a tough start to the season, giving up 407 yards of offense and collecting only 29 yards rushing in an opening loss to Davenport West. East Peoria, 2-7 last season, lost a heartbreaker to Streator. After Tristen Westbay fired a 55-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hart in the first quarter, the Raiders never scored again and lost in overtime.
Maquoketa (0-1) at Central DeWitt (0-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field, DeWitt
Last week: Maquoketa fell to Anamosa 17-6. Central DeWitt faded late in a 20-2 loss to Center Point-Urbana.
Last meeting: Central DeWitt 15, Maquoketa 6 (2017)
Twitter: @bobbymetcalf88
Overview: Both programs have fallen on some hard times, with just four combined wins in the last two years, two of those coming in the yearly matchup between the two Highway 61 rivals. Turnovers hurt both teams last week as both quarterbacks threw two interceptions in the loss. Central DeWitt was locked in a scoreless tie at halftime before CPU pulled away. Maquoketa has lost 12 straight games.