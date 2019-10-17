C.R. Kennedy (6-1, 3-0) at Dav. Central (3-4, 2-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Kennedy ran past Bettendorf 28-18. Central faltered in a 43-20 loss to Cedar Rapids Washington.
Last meeting: Kennedy 32, Central 10 (2018)
Twitter: @QCVarsity
Overview: Class 4A fifth-ranked Kennedy can clinch the district title and a playoff berth with a victory. The Cougars ran for 340 yards in the second half of last week's come-from-behind win against Bettendorf. Kennedy is second in 4A with 2,216 yards rushing. Cairron Hendred and QB Max White have combined for 23 rushing touchdowns. Central, playing its final home game of the season, has averaged 26 points a game in its last three outings. Sam Strang leads 4A in solo tackles for loss with 18.
Dav. West (3-4, 1-2) at Bettendorf (5-2, 2-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., TouVelle Stadium
Last week: West edged Burlington 38-35. Bettendorf fell to Kennedy 28-18.
Last meeting: Bettendorf 48, West 3 (2018)
Twitter: @TBrownsports
Overview: Thanks to a field goal from Andres Gonzales in the final second, West edged Burlington last week to snap a four-game losing streak. West lost two quarterbacks -- Payton Thompson and Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston -- to injury in the game. The Falcons have not beaten Bettendorf since 1995. Bettendorf, 12th in this week's RPI, needs to win its final two games to reach the playoffs for a 22nd straight year. The 18 points last week were a season low. Harrison Bey-Buie is second in 4A with 1,271 yards rushing.
Iowa City West (2-5, 2-1) at Muscatine (1-6, 0-3)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Muscatine Community Stadium
Last week: Iowa City West clipped Davenport North 21-14. Muscatine lost to Linn-Mar 35-19.
Last meeting: Iowa City West 58, Muscatine 14 (2018)
Twitter: @ryantimmerman3
Radio: KWPC 95.1 FM
Overview: To have any shot at postseason play, West needs a win here and next week against Iowa City High. That still might not be good enough given the Trojans are 27th in this week's RPI. QB Marcus Morgan is fourth in 4A with his 1,353 yards passing. West is giving up 16.3 points per game in district play compared to 25.1 in the four non-district games. Muscatine is looking to snap a four-game losing streak. Tim Nimely has rushed for 709 yards. Despite its record, Muscatine is plus-6 in turnover margin this season.
Clear Creek Amana (4-3, 1-2) at North Scott (6-1, 3-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Lancer Stadium
Last week: Clear Creek Amana was held in check in a 27-14 loss to Assumption. North Scott flew past Clinton 45-0.
Last meeting: North Scott 45, CCA 7 (2018)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Overview: Ranked fifth in Class 3A, the Lancers have collected two shutouts this season and yielded just one touchdown in the last eight quarters. North Scott will recognize its 20 seniors before the game. CCA needs a win this week and next week at home against Central DeWitt to have any shot at the postseason. North Scott entered the week ninth in RPI and CCA 31st. The Clippers have given up about 32.5 points in their three losses compared to just 6.8 in their four wins. Ryan Navara has passed for 967 yards and 10 TDs.
Assumption (5-2, 3-0) at Iowa City Liberty (5-2, 2-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Liberty High School, North Liberty
Last week: Assumption rushed past Clear Creek Amana 27-14. Liberty edged Central DeWitt 14-12.
Last meeting: Assumption 27, Liberty 0 (2018)
Twitter: @bobbymetcalf88
Overview: Assumption can clinch a district title with wins in the final two weeks. It likely can secure a playoff berth with a victory tonight. The Knights have come up with 20 turnovers this season, five from junior Dayne Hodge. Tyler Kulhanek has accounted for 1,324 total yards and 15 scores. Liberty's last three games have been decided by 7, 14 and 2 points. With Max Tafolla out with injury, Kaleb Williams was the featured back last week and rolled up 156 yards. The Lightning average less than five completed passes per game.
Central DeWitt (2-5, 0-3) at Clinton (0-7, 0-3)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Coan Field
Last week: Central DeWitt lost to Liberty 14-12. Clinton was blanked 45-0 by North Scott.
Last meeting: Central DeWitt 34, Clinton 14 (2018)
Radio: KROS 1340 AM
Overview: Even though neither team is in the playoff picture, it is a battle for Clinton County. The Sabers have lost three of their five games by a combined eight points, including two in overtime. Henry Bloom has thrown for 877 yards and nine touchdowns. Logan Paulsen and Tucker Kinney have teamed for 49 catches and six scores. Clinton has scored only one touchdown in the last four games. It mustered just 75 total yards in last week's homecoming game.
Quincy (4-3, 3-2) at Rock Island (5-2, 4-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Almquist Field
Last week: Rock Island survived against Geneseo 14-13. Quincy lost to Alleman 28-21.
Last meeting: Quincy 49, Rock Island 6 (2018)
Twitter: @jaydub_da
Overview: The forfeit win over Moline made the Rocks playoff eligible with five victories. They can guarantee themselves a spot in the field with a win tonight. Quincy is one of the most balanced teams in the league with 188 rushing attempts and 180 passes. Signal caller Lucas Reis has thrown for a conference-best 1,011 yards. The Rocks are third best in the league with 944 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. Davion Wilson leads Rock Island's ground attack with 661 yards.
Geneseo (3-4, 1-4) at Moline (3-4, 2-3)
Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Browning Field
Last week: Geneseo came up short against Rock Island 14-13. Moline was defeated by Sterling 53-26.
Last meeting: Moline 36, Geneseo 3 (2018)
Twitter: @dox5
Radio: FOX 1230 AM
Overview: With the IHSA ruling Wednesday that Moline must forfeit its win to Rock Island in Week 3, the loser of this game is out of playoff contention. Moline will be without the Big Six Conference's leading rusher, Kaeden Dreifurst, because of the IHSA's decision this week. Geneseo is starting six sophomores and looking to avoid back-to-back seasons of sub-.500 records. Moline running back Aboubacar Barry sat out last week's game at Sterling but has been practicing this week.
Sterling (7-0, 5-0) at United Township (1-6, 0-5)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Soule Bowl
Last week: Sterling rolled past Moline 53-26. United Township dropped a 36-34 tilt at Galesburg.
Last meeting: None recently
Twitter: @kyleh_da
Overview: Despite its win-loss record, UT has scored 183 points this season (26.1 per game). That is a vast improvement from the past three seasons where it tallied 106, 140 and 52 points, respectively, for nine games. Sterling running back Jahshawn Howard likely will not play tonight because of concussion symptoms. His backup, Noel Aponte, is just 20 yards behind Howard's 643 yards and has scored a league-high 15 TDs. Already playoff eligible, Sterling can clinch at least a share of Big Six crown with a win.
Galesburg (2-5, 1-4) at Alleman (4-3, 4-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:45 p.m., Lindberg Stadium
Last week: Galesburg slipped past United Township 36-34. Alleman beat Quincy 28-21.
Last meeting: Alleman 28, Galesburg 20 (2018)
Twitter: @sbatt79
Overview: The Pioneers are just a game back of Sterling for the conference lead. Still, Alleman needs one more win to become playoff eligible. It closes with rival Rock Island next week. Coach Todd Depoorter's team has completed 42 passes this season, with an average of 19.2 yards per reception. Nate Sheets is second in Big Six rushing with 839 yards. Alleman is averaging nearly 29 points per game in its four-game win streak. Galesburg tailback Dillon McBride rushed for 168 yards in last week's victory over UT.