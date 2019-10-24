Davenport Central (3-5, 2-2) at Bettendorf (6-2, 3-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., TouVelle Stadium
Last week: Central faltered in a 43-14 loss to Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Bettendorf dominated Davenport West 61-0.
Last meeting: Bettendorf 28, Central 7 (2018)
Twitter: @TBrownsports
Overview: Bettendorf secures an at-large berth into the Class 4A playoffs with a win. It would be the school's 22nd straight trip to the postseason. Harrison Bey-Buie is second in 4A rushing with 1,353 yards and 23 TDs. He's 147 yards from becoming the eighth different Bettendorf player to rush for 1,500 yards in a season. Central was missing four offensive linemen in last week's game against Kennedy. Emarion Ellis threw for a career-high 180 yards in the contest.
C.R. Washington (2-6, 2-2) at Davenport West (3-5, 1-3)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Washington knocked off Burlington 29-21. West was shut out by Bettendorf 61-0.
Last meeting: Cedar Rapids Washington 21, Davenport West 10 (2018)
Twitter: @QCVarsity
Overview: This will be the final game at West for coach Justin Peters. He announced earlier this week he'll be stepping down after five seasons as his family plans to relocate to the Salt Lake City area. Kyle Burton has had a productive season on defense for the Falcons with 15.5 tackles for loss. Washington has won back-to-back games since a 0-6 start. QB Henry Clymer has passed for 1,180 yards and eight TDs. The Warriors have six receivers with at least 10 receptions.
Davenport North (5-3, 2-2) at Muscatine (1-7, 0-4)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Muscatine Community Stadium
Last week: North was victorious over Pleasant Valley 31-14. Muscatine was defeated by Iowa City West 31-16.
Last meeting: Muscatine 21, Davenport North 14 (2018)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Radio: KWPC 95.1 FM
Overview: North, which enters the week 20th in the 4A RPI, must win and get some help across the state to land an at-large berth into the playoffs. The Wildcats haven't beaten the Muskies since 1996, which happened to be the last time Muscatine won only one game in a season. North can join the 1987 and 1989 teams for the most single-season wins in program history. Receiver Priest Sheedy needs three receptions to reach 100 for his career. Muscatine's Tim Nimely has rushed for 803 yards.
Pleasant Valley (3-5, 2-2) at Linn-Mar (6-2, 4-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Linn-Mar Stadium, Marion
Last week: PV stumbled 31-14 to Davenport North. Linn-Mar cruised past Iowa City High 62-14.
Last meeting: PV 35, Linn-Mar 28 (2018)
Overview: Linn-Mar already has clinched the district title and secured a first-round home playoff game. PV, meanwhile, can't qualify for the playoffs. The Lions are averaging 38.8 points a game in district play. QB Marcus Orr has thrown for 1,362 yards and 15 touchdowns versus one interception. Defensively, Linn-Mar has come up with 16 interceptions. Logan Collier leads PV's defense with five sacks. The Spartans were outscored 25-0 in the second half a week ago to North.
Clinton (0-8, 0-4) at Iowa City Liberty (6-2, 3-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Liberty High School, North Liberty
Last week: Clinton was blitzed by Central DeWitt 52-14. Liberty held off Assumption 14-7.
Last meeting: Iowa City Liberty 42, Clinton 21 (2018)
Overview: Clinton tries to avoid a winless season for the first time in more than 35 years. It won't be easy as Liberty is playing for a playoff berth. The Lightning came into the week 16th in the 3A RPI and likely would secure a spot with a win. Clinton will have to be prepared for a ground-and-pound attack. Liberty is among the top 10 in 3A in rushing attempts and yards. Ulysses Patterson and Noah Howard have teamed for 17 tackles for loss to lead Clinton's defense.
Central DeWitt (3-5, 1-3) at Clear Creek Amana (4-4, 1-3)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Clipper Stadium, Tiffin
Last week: Central DeWitt hammered Clinton 52-14. CCA was handled by North Scott 35-7.
Last meeting: Clear Creek Amana 53, Central DeWitt 26 (2018)
Overview: Central DeWitt looks to close out a season of missed chances with a win. Three of the Sabers' losses this year have come by three points or less, two of those district contests. After a 3-1 start, CCCA has struggled in district play, allowing 22.5 points per game. Despite missing time with an ankle injury, Central DeWitt quarterback Henry Bloom has thrown for 1,025 yards and 10 touchdowns, the first Saber quarterback to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season since Logan Sheppard in 2014.
Moline (4-4, 3-3) at Quincy (4-4, 3-3)
Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Flinn Memorial Stadium, Quincy
Last week: Moline drilled Geneseo 42-6. Quincy lost to Rock Island 35-19.
Last meeting: Moline 28, Quincy 21 (2018)
Twitter: @SchuckWHIG
Overview: With 38 playoff points, Moline would almost assuredly get into the postseason with a fifth win. Quincy, on the other hand, might need some help with 33 points. Moline has a chance to have two 1,000-yard rushers this regular season. Junior Kaeden Dreifurst, who didn't play a week ago, needs 108 yards and senior Aboubacar Barry needs 196 yards. Both have missed multiple games. Quincy quarterback Lucas Reis has thrown for 1,340 yards and 20 scores.
Rock Island (6-2, 5-1) at Alleman (5-3, 5-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:45 p.m., Lindberg Stadium
Last week: Alleman grabbed a 27-14 win over Galesburg. Rock Island handled Quincy 35-19.
Last meeting: Rock Island 48, Alleman 27 (2018)
Twitter: @jaydub_da
Overview: Rock Island already has solidified a spot in the playoffs. Given it is 18th in the 6A playoff points, Rock Island could position itself for a first-round home game with a win. Alleman, winner of five straight, is playoff eligible but can guarantee itself a spot with a win. Both teams are balanced on offense. Alleman has run for 1,139 yards and passed for 948. The Rocks have rushed for 1,555 yards and passed for 1,094.
United Township (1-7, 0-6) at Geneseo (3-5, 1-5)
Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Bob Reade Field
Last week: United Township was stifled 49-13 by Sterling. Geneseo suffered a 42-6 loss to Moline.
Last meeting: Geneseo 24, United Township 8 (2005)
Twitter: @dlansman_da
Overview: Neither team has won in the last five games. Geneseo started 3-0 and has lost five straight; United Township started 1-1 and has lost its next six. Geneseo has no rusher with more than 373 yards this season and has passed for only 412 yards. UT running back Cayne Smith leads the team with 497 rushing yards on just 68 carries. The Panthers have scored at least two touchdowns in each contest this season under first-year coach Nick Welch.
West Liberty (5-3, 3-1) at Tipton (6-2, 4-0)
Basics: Approx. 7 p.m., Diedrichsen Field
Last week: West Liberty edged Camanche 21-19 in overtime. Tipton outlasted Louisa-Muscatine 28-14.
Last meeting: West Liberty 33, Tipton 8 (2018)
Twitter: @dox5
Overview: This game is for the Class 2A District 5 title. Tipton is situated well to make the playoffs even with a loss, while West Liberty likely needs to win to return to the playoffs after reaching the UNI-Dome last year. The Comets have won three straight to put themselves in position. Tipton's defense has been strong since entering district play, allowing an average of 10.0 points per game after yielding 18.3 in non-district play. The Tigers have four backs who have all eclipsed 300 yards this season.