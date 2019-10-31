Friday's games
Iowa
4A: Bettendorf (7-2) at Linn-Mar (6-3)
Basics: 7 p.m., Linn-Mar Stadium, Marion
Last meeting: Linn-Mar 25, Bettendorf 7 (1989 semifinals)
Overview: Bettendorf has the second leading rusher in 4A with Harrison Bey-Buie (1,551 yards and 27 TDs). Linn-Mar QB Marcus Orr is sixth in passing with 1,657 yards and 18 TDs. The Bulldogs need to limit explosive plays. In their two losses, they surrendered six touchdowns of 30 yards or more. L-M has not won a playoff game in five years.
3A: Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1) at North Scott (8-1)
Basics: 7 p.m., Lancer Stadium, Eldridge
Last meeting: None recently
Overview: Xavier has won the last two 3A state titles and 34 of its last 35 games. The Saints are balanced on offense -- 1,732 rushing yards and 1,341 passing. Linebacker Ethan Hurkett leads a dynamic front seven on defense. Both teams give up less than 9 points per game. North Scott is seeking to reach the quarterfinals for the third consecutive year.
2A: Monticello (6-3) at West Liberty (6-3)
Basics: 7 p.m., Memorial Field, West Liberty
Last meeting: Monticello 14, West Liberty 0 (2015)
Overview: The Comets are making their third straight trip to playoffs after reaching the UNI-Dome last year. West Liberty hasn't allowed more than 19 points in any of its last four games. Monticello quarterback Jeff Carlson is third in Class 2A with 2,347 yards but also has 14 interceptions. Monticello has won just one playoff game in its history, back in 1977.
2A: Tipton (6-3) at Waukon (9-0)
Basics: 7 p.m., Waukon High School
Last meeting: No recent meeting
Overview: Tipton is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The Tigers feature the fourth-best rushing attack in Class 2A with 2,396 yards. Tipton's Payten Elijah is tied for the 2A lead with six interceptions on the season. Waukon is two years removed from a state title. Waukon QB Creed Welch has scored 31 touchdowns this year.
8P: Easton Valley (8-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2)
Basics: 7 p.m., Gladbrook
Last meeting: None
Overview: For as much as Easton Valley is built around the arm of Nathan Trenkamp, it has 1,672 rushing yards to go along with 2,329 passing yards. Gladbrook-Reinbeck is 21-11 in postseason play, which includes winning consecutive state titles in 2015 and 2016. Keagan Giesking is averaging 10.9 yards per carry and has 21 touchdowns for the Rebels.
8P: Midland (7-2) at HLV (7-2)
Basics: 7 p.m., HLV High School, Victor
Last meeting: Midland 80, HLV 24 (2016 playoffs)
Overview: Midland has won five straight to reach the playoffs for the fifth straight year. Britan Martens has accounted for over 68 percent of the team's offensive production and has 27 touchdowns. HLV running back Marcus Kolesar has 1,169 yards and 18 scores on the ground this season.
Illinois
7A: Moline (5-4) at Willowbrook (8-1)
Basics: 7 p.m., Friday, John A. Fischer Field, Villa Park
Last meeting: None recently
Overview: Moline is trying to win a playoff game for the second straight year. It faces a tall challenge in fourth-ranked Willowbrook, which has outscored opponents 302-81. QB Sam Tumility has 2,000 yards of offense and 21 TDs. Moline coach Mike Morrissey said Willowbrook has played nine spread offenses this season. The Maroons lean on potent rushing attack.
2A: West Carroll (5-4) at Fieldcrest (9-0)
Basics: 6 p.m., Friday, Fieldcrest High School, Minonk
Last meeting: West Carroll 40, Fieldcrest 0 (2017 playoffs)
Overview: This is the Thunder's third trip to the playoffs in five seasons under head coach Matt Leitzen. The Thunder are built on defense, holding teams to 240 yards per game. Aiden Sullivan leads the Thunder with 748 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Fieldcrest has been to the playoffs five times in six seasons under head coach Derek Schneeman.
Saturday's games
Illinois
6A: Rock Island (7-2) at Dunlap (7-2)
Basics: 2 p.m., Dunlap High School
Last meeting: None recently
Overview: The Rocks are eyeing their first playoff win under coach Ben Hammer. Rock Island has been much better stopping the run in the past two games. Quarterbacks Devin Swift and Eli Reese have combined for 12 TD passes. Both teams beat Galesburg and Metamora during the season. QB Jackson Chatterton is a run-pass threat for Dunlap.
4A: Chicago Ag Science (6-2) at Kewanee (6-3)
Basics: 1 p.m., Kewanee High School
Last meeting: None
Overview: After a pair of 2-7 seasons, the Boilermakers are in the playoffs for the first time under new head coach Brad Swanson. Kewanee hasn't won a playoff game since 1999. After uncertainty due to a teacher's strike, Ag Science will play a postseason game for the third straight season. The Cyclones have allowed 12 points combined in their last three games.
3A: Alleman (5-4) at Byron (8-1)
Basics: 1 p.m., Byron High School
Last meeting: Byron 50, Alleman 14 (2018 first round)
Overview: Byron was the state runner-up in 3A last season. It has eclipsed 40 points in eight of its nine games. Senior offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury (6-foot-6, 298) is a three-star recruit by Rivals and an Iowa commit. Alleman averages 144 yards per game on ground and 119.6 through the air. Senior Nate Sheets is third in Big Six with 1,007 rushing yards.
2A: Orion (5-4) at Sterling Newman (8-1)
Basics: 1 p.m., Roscoe-Eades Stadium
Last meeting: Newman 28, Orion 6 (Oct. 12)
Overview: This is the second time in the last three years Orion and Sterling Newman have met in the playoffs, with Newman winning a quarterfinal matchup in 2017. After a 3-0 start, the Chargers went 2-4 down the stretch, scoring just a combined 12 points in three of those losses. Newman hasn't lost a first-round playoff game since 2006.
2A: Chicago Christian (6-3) at Mercer County (6-3)
Basics: 3 p.m., Mercer County High School
Last meeting: None
Overview: Mercer County has qualified for the playoffs every season since the co-op was formed in 2009 and Aledo has had playoff football every year since 1996. Chicago Christian is making its second straight trip to the playoffs. The Golden Eagles have allowed just 25 points over their last four games.
1A: Lewistown (5-4) at Annawan-Wethersfield (9-0)
Basics: 1 p.m., Wethersfield High School, Kewanee
Last meeting: None
Overview: The Titans are allowing 8.8 points per game. A-W QB Coltin Quagliano has thrown for 2,061 yards and 25 touchdowns as well as rushing for 512 yards and four scores. Lewistown has been outscored 166-156 on the season and has been shut out four times.
1A: Fulton (5-4) at Aquin (9-0)
Basics: 1 p.m., Aquin High School, Freeport
Last meeting: None recently
Overview: Fulton is in the playoffs for the fourth straight time under head coach Patrick Lower. Will Gustafson has thrown for 1,127 yards and 17 touchdowns while Ty Tykel has rushed for 830 yards and 13 scores for Aquin.
1A: Ridgewood (6-3) at Morrison (9-0)
Basics: 4 p.m., Morrison High School
Last meeting: None
Overview: This is Ridgewood's first trip to the playoffs since becoming a co-op 10 years ago. Morrison is back in the playoffs for first time since 2012, a run of nine straight playoff berths that included two state titles. Morrison is allowing 4.6 points per game, sixth-best in the state regardless of class.