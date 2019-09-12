Pleasant Valley (0-2) at North Scott (2-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Lancer Stadium
Last week: PV dropped a 13-7 home contest to Cedar Rapids Prairie. North Scott downed Davenport Central 35-14.
Last meeting: North Scott 21, PV 14 (2018)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Overview: PV has scored just 13 points in two games. North Scott has surrendered only 21 in two contests. The Lancers have won five of the last six meetings, but all of those games have been decided by fewer than 10 points. Spartan QB Ryan Mumey has completed 24 of 38 throws in two games. He's yet to throw a pick or touchdown. North Scott has run the ball 74 times compared to 23 passes in two games.
Davenport Central (1-1) at Davenport North (1-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Central stumbled at home to North Scott 35-14. North fell at Dubuque Senior, 28-15.
Last meeting: Central 42, North 15 (2018)
Twitter: @dox5
Overview: This is the home opener for North after splitting two games in Dubuque. Since North knocked off Central 28-19 in 2015, the Blue Devils have won the last three meetings by a 131-15 margin. North senior linebacker Hunter Kelley has 18.5 tackles (five for loss) in the first two weeks. After not carrying the ball in the opener, junior Brian Mitchell had 134 yards rushing for Central last week.
Dubuque Hempstead (1-1) at Bettendorf (2-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., TouVelle Stadium
Last week: Hempstead rolled past Cedar Rapids Washington 47-14. Bettendorf blitzed Iowa City West 42-15.
Last meeting: Bettendorf 29, Hempstead 21 (2018)
Twitter: @QCVarsity
Overview: The Bulldogs' Harrison Bey-Buie has seven touchdowns and 352 rushing yards in two games, a total which ranks among the top five in 4A. Bettendorf will wear a decal with the initials "MDF" on its helmets for the remainder of the season. It is to honor former longtime assistant coach Kevin Freking's mother Mary who passed away last week. Hempstead has good size up front with seven players listed at 265 pounds or more.
Davenport West (2-0) at Muscatine (0-2)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Muscatine Community Stadium
Last week: West bounced Clinton 19-7 at Brady Street Stadium. Muscatine fell on the road to Cedar Rapids Jefferson 23-6.
Last meeting: Muscatine 14, West 13 (2018)
Twitter: @EvanRRiggs
Radio: 95.1 FM, 860 AM
Overview: West, which eyes its first 3-0 start since 2015, has scored 19 points each of the first two games. Quarterback Payton Thompson left last week's game with injury and did not return. It has been a turbulent start for the Muskies, who have committed five turnovers and been hindered by penalties. Tailback Tim Nimely ran for 210 yards and a score last week. This is Muscatine's homecoming game.
Clinton (0-2) at Burlington (0-2)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Bracewell Stadium
Last week: Clinton dropped a 19-7 contest on the road to Davenport West. Burlington lost at Keokuk 47-20.
Last meeting: Clinton 27, Burlington 14 (2018)
Overview: This will be Clinton's first trip to Burlington since conference football disbanded following the 2013 season. The River Kings have generated only one touchdown (that in the final minute a week ago) in two games. They were penalized 19 times last Thursday. Burlington has given up 47 points in each of the first two weeks. QB Brock Dengler has thrown for 301 yards and five touchdowns.
Rock Island (1-1) at Moline (1-1)
Basics: 7 p.m., Browning Field
Last week: Rock Island knocked off state-ranked Metamora 35-14. Moline lost to Lisle Benet Academy 28-19.
Last meeting: Moline 45, Rock Island 26 (2018)
Twitter: @jaydub_DA
Radio: 1230 AM
Overview: This will be the 118th meeting between the schools, the longest series in the state of Illinois. It is the Big Six opener for both teams. Both teams have run the ball well this season. Moline is averaging 326.5 yards per game and more than 7 yards per rush. Rock Island is collecting almost 265 yards per game on the ground and 6.7 yards per rush. The Rocks plan to rotate quarterbacks again this week with Eli Reese and Devon Swift.
Geneseo (2-0) at Galesburg (1-1)
Basics: 7:30 p.m., Van Dyke Field
Last week: Geneseo flattened Lake View 41-0. Galesburg tripped up Centralia 16-0 on Saturday.
Last meeting: Geneseo 28, Galesburg 0 (2018)
Twitter: @DLansman_DA
Overview: Geneseo makes its Big Six Conference football debut on the road. Fullback PJ Moser did not start in the season opener, but he's carried the ball 23 times for 196 yards. The Maple Leafs have won comfortably the first two weeks despite six turnovers. Galesburg is averaging only 203.5 total yards and around 10 first downs per game. The Streaks haven't scored more than 16 points in a game.
Alleman (0-2) at Sterling (2-0)
Basics: 7 p.m., Roscoe Eades Stadium
Last week: Alleman lost to Quincy Notre Dame 21-17. Sterling rolled past Pekin 47-21.
Last meeting: Sterling 42, Alleman 7 (2018)
Overview: The Pioneers are on the road for the third consecutive week and face a stiff challenge in 5A third-ranked Sterling. The Golden Warriors have outscored the Pioneers 175-42 the past four seasons. Sterling QB Cooper Willman has completed 17 of 21 passes for 318 yards while also rushing for a team-high 225 yards. Alleman has been penalized only five times but it has seven turnovers. The Pioneers try to avoid their second 0-3 start in four years.
Quincy (1-1) at United Township (1-1)
Basics: 7 p.m., Soule Bowl
Last week: Quincy stumbled to Alton 22-12. UT carved up East Peoria 40-14 for the first win of Nick Welch's coaching tenure.
Last meeting: Quincy 63, UT 12 (2018)
Twitter: @KyleH_DA
Overview: UT tries to snap a string of 38 consecutive Big Six defeats. Its last conference win came on Sept. 23, 2011 against Rock Island. Quincy averaged 362 rushing yards and 9.9 yards per carry last season. Through two games, the Blue Devils are averaging 97 yards per game and 3.7 yards per rush. Cayne Smith eclipsed 100 yards, and Telvin Chatman scored two touchdowns in last week's win for UT.
Dubuque Wahlert (1-1) at Central DeWitt (1-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field
Last week: Wahlert was clobbered at home by Assumption 42-7. Central DeWitt lost at Maquoketa, 29-7.
Last meeting: Central DeWitt 35, Wahlert 13 (2018)
Twitter: @sbatt79
Overview: Injuries are hitting the Sabers early as both starting quarterback Henry Bloom and running back Zach Hinkle are banged up after the first two games. John McConohy saw the majority of the snaps in the loss to Maquoketa, throwing for 69 yards and two interceptions. Wahlert struggled to move the ball against Assumption, piling up 212 yards of offense. Gabe Anstoetter provides a big play threat in the backfield, averaging 12.4 yards per carry.
Camanche (2-0) at North Cedar (1-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Doug Jackson Field
Last week: Camanche edged Bellevue 19-14. North Cedar knocked off then Class 1A No. 6 Durant, 24-22.
Last meeting: Camanche 26, North Cedar 24 (2018)
Twitter: @bobbymetcalf88
Overview: Camanche's defense has been key to this start, allowing 21 points and collecting 11 takeaways. Raul Esparza returns in the Indians backfield after rushing for 71 yards and a score in last year's meeting. It's been a few lean years in Stanwood as North Cedar hasn't won two games since 2015, when the Knights went 2-7. Brody Hawtrey rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Durant.