Central DeWitt (2-2) at North Scott (3-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Lancer Stadium
Last week: Central DeWitt lost to Camanche in overtime 40-37. North Scott fell to top-ranked Western Dubuque 21-3.
Last meeting: North Scott 35, Central DeWitt 7 (2018)
Twitter: @QCVarsity
Overview: Last week was North Scott's lowest scoring output since getting blanked by Cedar Rapids Kennedy in September 2015, a span of 44 games. Ranked fifth in Class 3A, North Scott is aiming for its 15th consecutive win in district play. Central DeWitt has alternated wins and losses each of the first four weeks. QB Henry Bloom has passed for 470 yards and five scores. The Sabers have come up with 13 takeaways, among the top five in 3A.
Iowa City West (0-4) at Pleasant Valley (1-3)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last week: West lost at home to Dubuque Senior 23-21. PV blasted Davenport Central 46-7.
Last meeting: West 20, PV 14 (2018)
Twitter: @sbatt79
Overview: It is a chance for West to hit the reset button after dropping all four non-district games, three by seven points or fewer. Marcus Morgan has passed for 890 yards and five scores, but West has only 248 yards on the ground for the season. PV busted out last week with nearly 400 total yards and 43 first-half points. Logan Collier has been the Spartans' top playmaker on defense with seven tackles for loss and four sacks.
Davenport North (3-1) at Linn-Mar (2-2)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Marion
Last week: North raced past city rival Davenport West 42-0. Linn-Mar was tripped up at Urbandale 17-16.
Last meeting: North 13, Linn-Mar 7 (2018)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Overview: The Wildcats outscored their city rivals 79-0 the past two weeks, but the competition ratchets up in the district opener. Linn-Mar owns a seven-point win over Dubuque Senior, the only team to hand North a loss this season. North QB Jack West has passed for 881 yards and six scores, with Quincy Wiseman and Priest Sheedy as his top targets. Linn-Mar sophomore Jeron Senters already has six interceptions this year, most in 4A.
Bettendorf (3-1) at C.R. Washington (0-4)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Kingston Stadium
Last week: Bettendorf lost at home to No. 2 Cedar Falls 35-32. C.R. Washington stumbled to city rival C.R. Jefferson 24-7.
Last meeting: Bettendorf 35, C.R. Washington 0 (2018)
Twitter: @BobbyMetcalf88
Overview: Bettendorf tries to rebound against a team which has been outscored 155-35 in four games. The Warriors have passed for 645 yards, but the defense has yielded 16 rushing scores. That bodes well for Bettendorf's Harrison Bey-Buie, who is second in 4A with 691 yards and has found the end zone 14 times. Coach Aaron Wiley said his team needs to get off to a better start after giving up points in the first quarter each of the past two games.
C.R. Kennedy (3-1) at Davenport West (2-2)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Kennedy edged Cedar Rapids Prairie 35-28. West was beaten by Davenport North 42-0.
Last meeting: Kennedy 47, West 7 (2018)
Twitter: @TBrownsports
Overview: Kennedy is the top rushing team in 4A at 308 yards per game. Cairron Hendred has racked up 670 yards and nine touchdowns. The Cougars' lone loss was a 28-14 setback to top-ranked West Des Moines Valley two weeks ago. This is West's homecoming game. The Falcons have mustered only seven points in the last two games. They are still looking for their first passing score of the season. Kyle Burton has 9.5 tackles for loss to lead West.
Dubuque Central (1-3) at Burlington (1-3)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Bracewell Stadium
Last week: Central dropped a 46-7 contest at home to Pleasant Valley. Burlington lost at Fort Madison 28-6.
Last meeting: Central 44, Burlington 7 (2018)
Overview: The Blue Devils have scored only 21 points in the past three games, but they have a chance to break out against a Burlington team which has allowed at least 26 points in every game. Sam Strang has a team-high 12 tackles for loss for Central, which won its last trip to Burlington three years ago 19-14. The Grayhounds beat Clinton for their only win, 33-26. QB Brock Dengler has passed for 487 yards and six touchdowns.
Muscatine (1-3) at Iowa City High (1-3)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Bates Field
Last week: Muscatine suffered a 14-0 loss to Johnston. City High was throttled by Dubuque Hempstead 49-13.
Last meeting: Muscatine 46, City High 17 (2018)
Twitter: @ryantimmerman3
Radio: 95.1 FM
Overview: Muscatine accounted itself well on the road last week, but it has had difficulty scoring points. The Muskies are averaging just 11 points per game and their quarterbacks are completing less than 42% of their passes. Junior Eli Gaye is one reception shy of 80 for his career. City High is allowing 37.3 points per game and has yet to come up with a turnover this season. Tonka Hickman has rushed for 457 yards and six touchdowns.
Moline (2-2, 1-1) at United Township (1-3, 0-2)
Basics: 5:30 p.m., Soule Bowl
Last week: Moline had its 11-game conference winning streak snapped by Alleman 31-28. UT fell at Rock Island 42-20.
Last meeting: Moline 56, UT 0 (2018)
Twitter: @dox5
Radio: 1230 AM
Overview: Moline saw its Big Six Conference winning streak end at 11 last week. Running back Aboubacar Barry left in the first quarter with an injury and did not return. Fellow back Kaeden Dreifurst sat out the game. There has been no report about either player's availability this week. UT hung tight with Rock Island for three quarters last week before being outscored 28-6 in the fourth. Quarterback Daslah Geadeyan has accounted for 501 total yards.
Alleman (1-3, 1-1) at Geneseo (3-1, 1-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Bob Reade Field
Last week: Alleman knocked off Moline 31-28. Geneseo was dealt a 27-7 home loss by Sterling.
Last meeting: Geneseo 14, Alleman 0 (2004)
Twitter: @jaydub_DA
Radio: 102.5 FM
Overview: With Geneseo joining the Big Six, this is the first meeting between the schools in 15 years but 31st overall. Geneseo allowed only 535 total yards in its first three games, but Sterling gouged them for 264 yards on the ground last week. With Zach Carpita and Alec Ponder sharing quarterback duties, Alleman passed for 219 yards in last week's win. Alleman coach Todd Depoorter said the plan is for the Pioneers to continue rotating quarterbacks.
Rock Island (2-2, 1-1) at Galesburg (1-3, 0-2)
Basics: Saturday, 11 a.m.; Van Dyke Field
Last week: Rock Island won its homecoming game over UT 42-20. Galesburg lost to Quincy 32-26.
Last meeting: Rock Island 43, Galesburg 22 (2018)
Twitter: @jaydub_DA
Overview: Rock Island has alternated wins and losses each of the first four weeks. The Rocks are giving up nearly 285 yards per game on the ground, but they are plus-8 in turnover margin and averaging 35.2 points per tilt. Galesburg has lost its first two league games by 7 and 6 points, respectively. Signal caller Connor Aten has thrown for 691 yards and five scores. He has three receivers with at least 10 catches.