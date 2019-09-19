Cedar Falls (3-0) at Bettendorf (3-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., TouVelle Stadium
Last week: Cedar Falls edged Ankeny 28-27. Bettendorf rolled past Dubuque Hempstead 49-7.
Last meeting: Cedar Falls 29, Bettendorf 23 (2018)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Overview: Cedar Falls comes in ranked third and Bettendorf is fifth in Class 4A. The Tigers have outscored their first three opponents, 119-37. QB Cael Loecher has thrown for 445 yards, with Ben Sernett as his top target with 16 receptions and 234 yards. Linebacker Collin Bohnenkamp leads the defense with six tackles for loss. The Bulldogs have outscored foes 111-28. Harrison Bey-Buie is second in 4A rushing with 598 yards and 10 TDs. Bettendorf has five turnovers in three games.
Davenport West (2-1) at Davenport North (2-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: West lost at Muscatine 13-7. North blitzed Davenport Central 37-0.
Last meeting: North 22, West 10 (2018)
Twitter: @QCVarsity
Overview: West has given up just 34 points in three games. Kyle Burton and Lucas Woods-Ford have combined for 16.5 tackles for loss. The Falcons have lost three straight to the Wildcats, all decided by 15 points or less. North looks for its second consecutive 3-1 start to a season. Coach Adam Hite's team is averaging more than 85 offensive plays per game. QB Jack West has thrown for 701 yards. Priest Sheedy has more than 1,150 receiving yards for his career.
North Scott (3-0) at Western Dubuque (3-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Epworth
Last week: North Scott pulled away to a 20-0 win over Pleasant Valley. Western Dubuque stifled Decorah 23-2.
Last meeting: Western Dubuque 40, North Scott 21 (2018 playoffs)
Twitter: @dox5
Overview: Western Dubuque is ranked No. 1 in 3A and North Scott is No. 3, a rematch of last year's state quarterfinal. The Bobcats are led by Ole Miss baseball recruit Calvin Harris. The quarterback has 694 total yards and accounted for nine touchdowns in three games. North Scott offensive lineman Jackson Stoefen, a Kansas recruit, will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. The Lancers allowed only 70 total yards in last week's win. They give up only seven points per game.
Assumption (2-1) at Solon (3-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Solon
Last week: Assumption was blanked in a 17-0 loss to Xavier. Solon shut out Marion 44-0.
Last meeting: Solon 47, Assumption 7 (2018)
Twitter: @sbatt79
Overview: Ranked fourth in 3A, Solon has breezed through the first three games with a 127-14 margin. Cam Miller is a returning starter at QB and has thrown for 625 yards and rushed for 164. The Spartans have two dynamic receivers in AJ Coons (15 rec., 321 yards) and Cedar Rapids Prairie transfer Jace Andregg (8 rec., 158 yards). Assumption has been stout defensively with 10 takeaways in three games. The Knights had only 37 rushing yards against Xavier last week.
Muscatine (1-2) at Johnston (1-2)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Dragon Stadium
Last week: Muscatine outlasted Davenport West 13-7. Johnston was downed by Dowling 17-7.
Last meeting: Johnston 42, Muscatine 7 (2018)
Twitter: @EvanRRiggs
Radio: 95.1 FM
Overview: Muscatine makes the 2 1/2-hour haul to Johnston for its final non-district game. The Muskies are averaging around 15 points per game, down from 25.7 points through three games last year. Tim Nimely did not play last week because of a lower leg injury, but he's expected back Friday or next week. Johnston has played a rigorous schedule so far -- Urbandale, Ankeny and Dowling Catholic. The Dragons have used three different quarterbacks so far.
Dubuque Wahlert (1-2) at Clinton (0-3)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Coan Field
Last week: Dubuque Wahlert slipped to Central DeWitt 16-14. Clinton fell short 33-26 against Burlington.
Last meeting: Clinton 41, Dubuque Wahlert 0 (2018)
Overview: Clinton showed some growth on the offensive end last week. Sophomore Jai Jensen threw for 171 yards and senior Ulysses Patterson rushed for 102. The River Kings had 316 total yards after totaling less than 200 each of the first two weeks. Two of Wahlert's three games have been decided by two points. Junior Gabe Anstoetter is averaging 12 yards per carry on 22 rushes. Clinton is on the road for the next two weeks.
United Township (1-2, 0-1) at Rock Island (1-2, 0-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Almquist Field
Last week: United Township lost 55-21 to Quincy. Rock Island fell late to Moline 35-28.
Last meeting: Rock Island 41, United Township 0 (2018)
Twitter: @jaydub_da
Overview: Rock Island has lost its two games by a combined eight points. It threw a pair of late interceptions and had a couple special teams blunders in the opener to Bradley-Bourbonnais. It failed to score twice inside Moline's 15-yard line last week. Rocky has been penalized 31 times in three games. UT has scored 75 points in the last 10 quarters. The Panthers have three backs with more than 120 yards this season, led by Cayne Smith (20 carries, 140 yards). This is Rock Island's homecoming game.
Moline (2-1, 1-0) at Alleman (0-3, 0-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:45 p.m., Lindberg Stadium
Last week: Moline grabbed a 35-28 win over Rock Island. Alleman suffered a 34-6 loss to Sterling.
Last meeting: Moline 64, Alleman 21 (2018)
Twitter: @kyleh_DA
Overview: This is the home opener for the Pioneers after three consecutive road games. The game pits the best rush offense in the Big Six against the worst. Moline averages 280.3 yards per game (7.7 per carry) while Alleman is collecting only 72.8 per game (2.5 per rush). Moline had two backs eclipse 200 yards a week ago. Alleman quarterbacks Zach Carpita and Alec Ponder sat out last week's game but both have practiced this week.
Sterling (3-0, 1-0) at Geneseo (3-0, 1-0)
Basics: Approx. 7 p.m., Bob Reade Field
Last week: Sterling flew past Alleman 34-6. Geneseo held on to beat Galesburg 21-14.
Last meeting: Sterling 43, Geneseo 7 (2018)
Twitter: @dlansman_da
Overview: Old Northern Illinois Big 12 Conference rivals meet for the first time as Big Six members. The Maple Leafs have allowed just 30 points and 178 total yards per game in their 3-0 start. Mason Jones has nearly 300 yards of total offense and five scores. Sterling, ranked second in Class 5A this week, has three receivers with a combined 17 receptions and averaging 15.9 yards per catch. QB Cooper Willman has almost 700 total yards in three weeks.
Central DeWitt (2-1) at Camanche (2-1)
Basics: Approx. 7 p.m., Camanche High School
Last week: Central DeWitt rallied past Dubuque Wahlert 16-14. Camanche fell to North Cedar 21-7.
Last meeting: Central DeWitt 41, Camanche 21 (2018)
Twitter: @bobbymetcalf88
Overview: Both schools are works in progress. Central DeWitt is looking for its second straight 3-1 start while Camanche hasn't started 3-1 since 2011. The Sabers are trying to get healthy, with running back Zach Hinkle missing last week's game and quarterback Henry Bloom playing through an injury. Central DeWitt had four takeaways last week. The Indians have plenty of speed, including running backs Raul Esparza and Cade Everson, who have combined for 258 yards on the ground so far.