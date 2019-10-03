Iowa City Liberty (4-1, 1-0) at North Scott (4-1, 1-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Lancer Stadium
Last week: Liberty edged Clear Creek Amana 28-21. North Scott handled Central DeWitt in its district opener 42-21.
Last meeting: North Scott 44, Liberty 15 (2018)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Overview: In its second season of fielding varsity football, Liberty already has exceeded last year's win total. Three of its five games have been decided by one possession. Drake Woody has passed 463 yards and six scores while Max Tafolla has rushed for 624 yards and five TDs. This is North Scott's homecoming game. Dating back to last year, the fifth-ranked Lancers have won the last six games in this district by an average of 30 points. Ty Anderson scored on offense and defense last week for North Scott.
West (2-3, 0-1) at Central (2-3, 1-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: West lost at home to state-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy 64-0. Central clipped Burlington on the road last Saturday, 21-14.
Last meeting: Central 45, West 7 (2018)
Twitter: @zach_martin95
Overview: The Falcons have not scored since the third quarter of their Week 3 setback at Muscatine, a span of eight-plus quarters. They had only two first downs and 23 total yards last week. Luke Woods-Ford and Kyle Burton have been bright spots on defense, teaming for more than 16 tackles for loss. Central's Sam Strang had five tackles behind the line of scrimmage in last week's win and 17 1/2 for the season. The Blue Devils have won the last three meetings in the series.
Assumption (3-2, 1-0) at Central DeWitt (2-3, 0-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field
Last week: Assumption blitzed Clinton 55-7 last Thursday. DeWitt stumbled on the road to North Scott 42-21.
Last meeting: Assumption 28, Central DeWitt 21 (2018)
Twitter: @dox5
Overview: Quarterback Tyler Kulhanek is among the top 20 in Class 3A in total offense with 1,011 yards. Nobody else has more than 290 total yards for the Knights. Assumption has come up with 14 takeaways (nine interceptions, five fumbles), including three last week. DeWitt QB Henry Bloom has passed for nearly 600 yards and seven scores. Logan Paulsen and Tucker Kinney are his top targets with a combined 33 grabs for 456 yards. The Sabers have generated 16 turnovers, including three picks from Ethan Pierce.
Burlington (1-4, 0-1) at Bettendorf (4-1, 1-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., TouVelle Stadium
Last week: Burlington lost at home to Davenport Central 21-14. Bettendorf rolled past Cedar Rapids Washington 45-7.
Last meeting: Bettendorf 65, Burlington 0 (2018)
Twitter: @QCVarsity
Overview: Fifth-ranked Bettendorf has racked up more than 30 points in each of the last four games. Harrison Bey-Buie is second in 4A with 921 yards rushing and 17 TDs. He's averaging 9.7 yards per carry. Reed Shea has been terrific in the kicking game with 26 touchbacks on 33 kickoffs along with 24 of 25 on point-after attempts. Burlington beat Clinton 33-26 for its lone win. The Grayhounds are giving up 29.8 points per game. The Bulldogs had 523 yards of offense in last year's meeting.
Pleasant Valley (1-4, 0-1) at Muscatine (1-4, 0-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Muscatine Community Stadium
Last week: PV lost at home to Iowa City West 24-7. Muscatine suffered a 10-7 defeat at Iowa City High.
Last meeting: PV 49, Muscatine 35 (2018)
Twitter: @EvanRRiggs
Radio: 95.1 FM
Overview: The loser of this game likely is out of playoff consideration. The teams played an offensive shootout last season, but points have been at a premium for both squads this year. PV has scored 20 points in its four losses. Muscatine has tallied only 26 points in the past four weeks. The Muskies have used three different quarterbacks. Tim Nimely, who had 257 yards in last year's meeting, leads the Muskies with 494 yards rushing. The Spartans have not lost back-to-back district games since 4A schools went to this setup in 2014.
Clinton (0-5, 0-1) at Clear Creek Amana (3-2, 0-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Tiffin
Last week: Clinton lost at Davenport Assumption 55-7. CCA gave up two second-half touchdowns in a 28-21 defeat to Iowa City Liberty.
Last meeting: CCA 28, Clinton 0 (2018)
Radio: KROS 1340 AM
Overview: The River Kings had three turnovers and mustered only 20 rushing yards a week ago. Treveon Bailey had five receptions for 64 yards and a score. Aside from the 26 points it scored at Burlington three weeks ago, Clinton has only two touchdowns on the season. CCA signal caller Ryan Navara has passed for 632 yards and eight scores. The Clippers feature a high-major recruit in end/linebacker T.J. Bollers. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound junior has 169 receiving yards and three sacks on defense.
Mount Vernon (2-3, 1-0) at Tipton (3-2, 1-0)
Basics: Approx. 7 p.m., Tipton
Last week: Mount Vernon downed West Liberty last Thursday, 31-14. Tipton drilled Camanche 48-13 at NelsonCorp Field in Clinton.
Last meeting: Mount Vernon 68, Tipton 8 (2018)
Twitter: @bobbymetcalf88
Overview: This might be one of the more wide-open districts in Class 2A as five of the six teams are 2-3 or better. The Tigers do most of their damage on the ground, second in the district with 1,300 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. Tipton spreads the wealth, with five players over 100 yards this season, led by Austin Lenz, who has 472 yards and seven touchdowns. Mount Vernon, conversely, struggles running the ball, averaging 1.8 yards per carry but features a potent air attack as quarterback Brady Ketchum is averaging 223.4 passing yards per game.
Sterling (5-0, 3-0) at Rock Island (3-2, 2-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Almquist Field
Last week: Sterling tackled Quincy on Saturday, 33-20. Rock Island slipped past Galesburg in overtime on Saturday, 24-21.
Last meeting: It is believed to be the first meeting.
Twitter: @jaydub_DA
Overview: This game is big in dictating the Big Six race. If Rock Island can pull the upset, there could be five teams tied for the conference lead by the end of the weekend. Sterling hasn't been held below 27 points this season. QB Cooper Willman has more than 900 yards of offense, including 528 rushing (8 per carry). Rock Island has won two straight. Davion Wilson and Eli Reese each reached 100 yards rushing last week. The Rocks are expected to get three players back from suspension this week.
Galesburg (1-4, 0-3) at Moline (3-2, 2-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Browning Field
Last week: Galesburg couldn't hold on to a 13-0 halftime lead in a 24-21 overtime loss to Rock Island. Moline pounded United Township 56-21.
Last meeting: Moline 47, Galesburg 3 (2018)
Twitter: @dlansman_DA
Radio: FOX 1230 AM
Overview: Moline has alternated wins and losses each of the first five weeks of the season. The Maroons lead the Big Six with 1,244 rushing yards. Aboubacar Barry and Kaeden Dreifurst have run for 534 and 492 yards, respectively. Coach Mike Morrissey's squad has outscored the Silver Streaks 82-10 the past two years. Despite no wins in conference play, Galesburg has lost games by 7, 6 and 3 points. It is recording less than 100 yards per game on the ground.
Geneseo (3-2, 1-2) at Quincy (3-2, 2-1)
Basics: Approx. 7 p.m., Flinn Stadium
Last week: Geneseo lost a two-day contest to Alleman at home, 15-13. Quincy fell at conference leader Sterling 33-20.
Last meeting: Quincy 21, Geneseo 17 (2017)
Overview: This will be just the third meeting all-time between the programs. The Maple Leafs' secondary faces a stiff test against the pass-happy Blue Devils. Quincy quarterback Lucas Reis has passed for 870 yards and 15 touchdowns. The Blue Devils are averaging nearly 27 pass attempts per contest. Geneseo prefers a ground and pound attack. PJ Moser, Mason Jones and Kyle Hofer are all over 200 yards rushing for the season.
Saturday's game
United Township (1-4, 0-3) at Alleman (2-3, 2-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:45 p.m., Lindberg Stadium
Last week: UT lost at home to Moline 56-21. Alleman collected its second straight win with a 15-13 decision at Geneseo.
Last meeting: Alleman 48, UT 6 (2018)
Twitter: @jaydub_DA
Overview: Because of Augustana College homecoming activities, the game is being played on Saturday night. Nate Sheets rushed for 160 yards in last week's road win over Geneseo. He is closing in on 450 yards on the ground this season. The Pioneers also completed 8 of 9 throws for 98 yards. UT is averaging 24.2 points per game. Through five games last year, it recorded 5.3 per outing. QB Daslah Geadeyan threw for two TD passes and ran for one in last week's game despite missing the first quarter for violation of team rules.