Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last year: Bettendorf 10-2; PV 5-5
Last meeting: Bettendorf 31, PV 14 (2018 playoffs)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Overview: The Bulldogs have won the last eight games in the series dating back to a regular-season meeting in 2013. Both teams had QB battles unfolding in fall camp — Zach Trevino and Joe Byrne for Bettendorf and Jack Stoneking and Ryan Mumey for PV. Four of PV's first five games are against teams which qualified for the playoffs last season.
Iowa City West at North Scott
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Lancer Stadium
Last year: West 9-2, North Scott 9-2
Last meeting: West 28, North Scott 7 (2018)
Twitter: @dox5
Overview: West junior quarterback Marcus Morgan, with an Iowa State offer, passed for 1,875 yards and 15 scores last year but did not see time under center in the season opener against North Scott. The four-sport athlete also is dangerous on the run. The Lancers, with back-to-back nine-win seasons, are looking to win a season opener for the first time since 2014.
United Township at Davenport West
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last year: UT 1-8, West 2-7
Last meeting: West 21, UT 0 (2018)
Twitter: @TBrownsports
Overview: This is the opening game of the Nick Welch era at UT. Welch, former quarterback at Augustana College, spent the past two years as offensive coordinator at Sherrard. West limited UT to minus-3 rushing yards in the first half of last year's win. Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston likely will start under center for the Falcons with Payton Thompson out with injury.
Davenport Central at Muscatine
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Muscatine Community Stadium
Last year: Central 4-5, Muscatine 5-4
Last meeting: Muscatine 23, Central 6 (2018)
Twitter: @EvanRRiggs
Radio: 95.1 FM, 860 AM
Overview: Muscatine has won four of the last five meetings in the series. Tim Nimely rushed for 151 yards and Eli Gaye had eight catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Both players are back for their junior seasons. Central has a new QB in Michael Moran. Israel Taylor is the Blue Devils' top target, catching 44 passes for 504 yards last season.
Davenport North at Dubuque Hempstead
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Dalzell Stadium
Last year: North 5-4, Hempstead 4-5
Last meeting: North 11, Hempstead 10 (2018)
Twitter: @THsportsfeed
Overview: North blocked three field goals, including one from Kade Schultz, to squeak out last year's win over Hempstead at Brady Street. The Wildcats' Priest Sheedy had four grabs for 89 yards in that game. North will make back-to-back trips to Dubuque, playing Senior in Week 2. Hempstead lost three of its five games last year by one possession or less.
Western Dubuque at Clinton
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Coan Field
Last year: Western Dubuque 10-3; Clinton 3-6
Last meeting: Western Dubuque 45, Clinton 7 (2018)
Overview: The Bobcats were state runner-up in Class 3A a year ago. They return quarterback Calvin Harris (2,280 passing yards, 27 TDs), tailback Jake Hosch (878 yards, 11 TDs) and receiver Payton Quagliano (30 receptions, 357 yards). Clinton finished last season with five straight losses. The River Kings are expected to start five or six sophomores.
Center Point-Urbana at Central DeWitt
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field
Last year: CPU 5-4, Central DeWitt 5-4
Last meeting: CPU 20, Central DeWitt 2 (2018)
Twitter: @sbatt79
Overview: The Sabers enjoyed a turnaround in their first year under head coach Ryan Streets, finishing with a winning record for the first time since 2012. Central DeWitt graduated 17 seniors from that team, including Easton Necker, who rushed for 1,500 yards. The Stormin' Pointers return leading rusher Alex Wade, who ran for 724 yards last year, but only 60 in last year's meeting.
Durant at Wilton
Basics: Approx. 7 p.m., Wilton
Last year: Durant 7-3, Wilton 8-2
Last meeting: Wilton 27, Durant 13 (2018)
Twitter: @BobbyMetcalf88
Overview: Both teams are coming off postseason berths, but both also have to replace some key players from those teams. Wilton is essentially starting from scratch, returning just two touchdowns from the 47 they scored last season. Durant has a little bit more returning, including offensive lineman Joe Lilienthal, who is committed to South Dakota. Wilton has won by at least two scores in each of the last four meetings.
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Rock Island
Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Almquist Field
Last year: Bradly-Bourbonnais 4-5, Rock Island 5-5
Last meeting: None since 2000
Twitter: @jaydub_DA
Overview: Junior Devin Swift and sophomore Eli Reese are still competing for the starting quarterback spot at Rock Island. Both are scheduled to see action tonight. The Rocks will be without offensive lineman Terrance Russell. Fellow offensive lineman Isaiah Morrow is questionable.
Alton at Moline
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Browning Field
Last year: Alton 5-5, Moline 9-2
Last meeting: None since 2000
Twitter: @DLansman_DA
Overview: Both teams qualified for the postseason a year ago. Alton fell in the opening round and Moline lost to Batavia in the second round. The Maroons, just outside of the state's top 10 in the preseason Class 7A rankings, return all five offensive linemen along with tight end Jacob Pauwels.
Saturday's games
Alleman at Assumption
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last year: Alleman 5-5, Assumption 4-5
Last meeting: Alleman 38, Assumption 19 (2018)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Overview: Alleman back Nate Sheets showed his versatility in last year's meeting, rushing for 146 yards, completing a 41-yard pass and catching an 11-yard pass on a fourth-and-9 play. Junior Zach Carpita won the quarterback battle with Alec Ponder in preseason camp. The Knights are trying to rebound from their first sub-.500 season in a decade. Tyler Kulhanek will start at QB.
Chicago Bulls Noble Prep at Geneseo
Basics: 5 p.m., Bob Reade Field
Last year: Bulls Noble 7-1, Geneseo 4-5
Last meeting: No previous meetings
Twitter: @jaydub_DA
Overview: Bulls Noble finished last season with seven straight wins, but its conference, part of the Chicago Public League, is not eligible for the postseason. Geneseo, coming off its first losing season since 1963, will start senior Jacob McConnell under center. The Maple Leafs play four of their first five games at home.