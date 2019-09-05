North Scott (1-0) at Davenport Central (1-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: North Scott knocked off Iowa City West at Lancer Stadium, 14-7. Central scored in the final minute to win at Muscatine, 28-25.
Last meeting: North Scott 54, Central 0 (2018)
Overview: The last four meetings in the series have been one-sided wins for North Scott — 54-0, 50-0, 27-7 and 28-7. The Lancers, ranked fourth in 3A this week, had two 100-plus-yard rushers last week in Jake Matthaidess and Quentin Allison. The defense limited West to 20 rushing yards and had six tackles for loss. Central's Sam Strang rushed for 147 yards and two scores in the opener. The Blue Devils are seeking their second 2-0 start in three years.
Bettendorf (1-0) at Iowa City West (0-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Trojan Field
Last week: Bettendorf's Harrison Bey-Buie rushed for three touchdowns in a 20-6 win over Pleasant Valley. West fell at North Scott, 14-7.
Last meeting: Bettendorf 43, West 28 (2018 playoffs)
Overview: Ranked fifth this week in Class 4A, Bettendorf held PV out of the end zone and to 107 rushing yards last week. The Bulldogs won both meetings over the Trojans last season. Coach Aaron Wiley's team will need to be wary of West quarterback Marcus Morgan, a standout four-sport athlete. Morgan passed for 157 yards last week, including a 61-yard touchdown. West generated only 20 rushing yards in the opener.
Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0) at Pleasant Valley (0-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last week: Prairie throttled Cedar Rapids Washington 56-7. PV lost at home to Bettendorf 20-6.
Last meeting: Prairie 49, PV 42 (2018)
Overview: The Hawks were impressive in Week 1 with 376 total yards in the opening half of their win over Washington. Nick Pearson and Tariq Amir combined for 287 yards rushing and six touchdowns. With three of its next four games on the road, this is PV's homecoming game. The Spartans had to settle for two Rhys Ward field goals in last week's loss. Ryan Mumey completed 15 of 20 passes for 119 yards in his varsity debut.
Assumption (1-0) at Dubuque Wahlert (1-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Rock Bowl Stadium
Last week: Assumption rolled past Alleman on Saturday, 42-0. Wahlert edged West Delaware 17-15.
Last meeting: Assumption 37, Wahlert 0 (2018)
Overview: The Knights' Tyler Kulhanek rushed for a career-high 242 yards and three touchdowns in last week's opener. Assumption limited Alleman to around 100 total yards. Wahlert came up with four turnovers in last week's road win. Tailback Gabe Anstoetter rushed for 91 yards and a score. Assumption hasn't lost to Wahlert in six games since both teams dropped down to 3A in 2014.
Davenport North (1-0) at Dubuque Senior (0-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Dalzell Field
Last week: North beat Dubuque Hempstead 24-20. Senior lost at Linn-Mar 27-20.
Last meeting: North 20, Senior 7 (2018)
Overview: North is at Dalzell Field for the second straight week. The Wildcats are vying for a 2-0 start for the second consecutive season. Jack West found Priest Sheedy for a touchdown with 2.9 seconds left last week for the victory. Senior tailback Cain McWilliams averaged more than 12 yards a carry and rushed for 232 yards last week. Quarterback Tommy Casey threw the ball 32 times for 206 yards.
Muscatine (0-1) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (1-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Kingston Stadium
Last week: Muscatine stumbled at home to Davenport Central 28-25. Jefferson lost to city-rival Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21-10.
Last meeting: Muscatine 40, Jefferson 37 (2018)
Overview: Muscatine scored three touchdowns in a five-minute span of the third quarter last week to take the lead against Central but lost in the final minute. Tim Nimely rushed for 127 yards and a score. Muscatine was penalized 12 times in the game. Jefferson hung close with state-ranked Kennedy. Ezeki Leggins rushed for 63 yards and a score. Nimely rushed for 199 yards and Eli Gaye had 99 yards receiving in last year's meeting.
Metamora (1-0) at Rock Island (0-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Almquist Field
Last week: Metamora opened the season with a 43-16 win over Champaign Central. Rock Island fell to Bradley-Bourbonnais 36-35.
Last meeting: Metamora 42, Rock Island 14 (2018)
Overview: The Redbirds are ranked ninth this week in Class 5A. Quarterback Vinny Querciagrossa threw for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of last week's win. Rock Island was without three starters in Week 1. Tailback Davion Wilson is expected to return. The Rocks rotated Devin Swift and Eli Reese at quarterback in the opener. Coach Ben Hammer's team was penalized 19 times last week.
Moline (1-0) at Lisle Benet Academy (1-0)
Basics: 7:30 p.m., Lisle
Last week: Moline's Kaiden Dreifurst and Aboubacar Barry combined for 390 yards rushing in a 36-14 home win over Alton. Lisle Benet beat Naperville North 28-21.
Last meeting: Benet 28, Moline 14 (2018)
Overview: The Maroons, ranked eighth in Illinois 7A this week, look to avenge their only regular-season loss from last year. Moline built a two-score lead after the opening quarter last week. Dreifurst and Barry combined to average almost 10 yards per carry, and quarterback Zidain Sterling tossed a pair of touchdown passes. The Redwings are earning votes in the 7A poll.
Alleman (0-1) at Quincy Notre Dame (1-0)
Basics: 7 p.m., Advance Physical Therapy Field in Quincy
Last week: Alleman was blanked by Davenport Assumption at Brady Street Stadium, 42-0. QND upended Lexington, Mo., 28-13.
Last meeting: Alleman 41, QND 21 (2018)
Overview: Alleman two-way standout Max Contreras suffered a knee injury last Saturday and is waiting on MRI results. Coach Todd Depoorter's team generated only 102 yards against the Knights. The Pioneers had 207 yards rushing and 246 through the air in last year's win over the Raiders. QND quarterback Ike Wiley connected with six different receivers last week. The Raiders had eight different players carry the ball.
United Township (0-1) at East Peoria (0-1)
Basics: 7:30 p.m., East Peoria High School
Last week: UT lost at Brady Street Stadium to Davenport West, 19-14. East Peoria fell to Streator 21-14.
Last meeting: UT 14, East Peoria 12
Overview: UT drove 69 yards in the final 2 minutes for a score last year to beat East Peoria at the Soule Bowl. The Panthers rallied from a 13-0 deficit in the first half last week to snatch a one-point lead, but West scored in the final two minutes for the win. Telvin Chatman had a 41-yard touchdown run, and QB Daslah Geadeyan had a 10-yard touchdown pass.
Lake View (0-1) at Geneseo (1-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Bob Reade Field
Last week: Lake View was corralled by Lane, 23-0. Geneseo beat Chicago Bulls Noble Prep 31-16.
Last meeting: First meeting
Overview: The Wildcats are coming off a 1-8 season. They will be the second straight Chicago Public League opponent the Leafs have faced. Geneseo prevailed last week despite five turnovers, including four lost fumbles. Fullbacks PJ Moser and Gavin McGuire combined for 78 yards on 15 carries. Sophomore cornerback Anthony Pierce had two first-quarter interceptions last week.
Central DeWitt (1-0) at Maquoketa (1-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Goodenow Field
Last week: Central DeWitt beat Center Point-Urbana 20-10. Maquoketa downed Anamosa 42-21.
Last meeting: Central DeWitt 46, Maquoketa 27 (2018)
Overview: It's the 96th meeting since 1919 between the two Highway 61 schools. Central DeWitt holds a 50-39-6 all-time advantage, but the two teams have split the last eight meetings. Both teams feature big receiving targets as Central DeWitt's Logan Paulsen is 6-foot-6 and Maquoketa's Caiden Atienza is 6-4. Atienza caught five passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in last season's meeting.