Bettendorf (5-1, 2-0) at C.R. Kennedy (5-1, 2-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Kingston Stadium
Last week: Bettendorf rolled past Burlington at home 48-13. Kennedy took care of city-rival Cedar Rapids Washington 42-14.
Last meeting: Bettendorf 41, Kennedy 14 (2018)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Overview: Bettendorf is ranked fifth and Kennedy sixth in this week's Class 4A Associated Press poll. The game features two of the top three rushing attacks in 4A. Kennedy averages nearly 41 carries and 300 yards per game on the ground. Junior lineman Connor Colby is an Iowa commit and senior defensive tackle Nolan Jacobs is a North Dakota State prospect. Bettendorf's Harrison Bey-Buie has 1,101 yards on the ground with 19 TDs. The Cougars lost to top-ranked WDM Valley 28-14 in Week 3. The Bulldogs' lone setback was a 35-32 defeat to No. 2 Cedar Falls in Week 4.
Iowa City High (2-4, 1-1) at Pleasant Valley (2-4, 1-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last week: City High lost last Thursday at Brady Street Stadium to Davenport North 43-19. PV slipped past Muscatine 30-27 in overtime.
Last meeting: PV 38, City High 21 (2018)
Twitter: @bobbymetcalf88
Overview: This is the final home game of the season for the Spartans, who have won two of their last three contests following an 0-3 start against three opponents who are a collective 14-4. PV can guarantee itself at least a share of the district title with wins in the final three weeks. City High yielded more than 330 yards on the ground to North a week ago, an area it will need to shore up against PV's triple-option attack. PV has averaged 38 points in its two wins compared to just 5 points in the four defeats.
North Scott (5-1, 2-0) at Clinton (0-6, 0-2)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Coan Field
Last week: North Scott handled Iowa City Liberty 24-10. Clinton was blanked at Clear Creek Amana 43-0.
Last meeting: North Scott 37, Clinton 7 (2018)
Twitter: @sbatt79
Radio: KROS 1340 AM
Overview: The Class 3A fifth-ranked Lancers have won 16 consecutive district games. They'll be the overwhelming favorite here against a young Clinton squad which has been blanked three times and held to seven points on two other occasions this year. North Scott's Jake Matthaidess has accounted for 1,027 total yards and 10 TDs. The Lancers are plus-8 in turnover margin this season. Clinton sophomore Jai Jensen has passed for 528 yards while Ulysses Patterson leads the River Kings in rushing yards and tackles.
Burlington (1-5, 0-2) at Davenport West (2-4, 0-2)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Burlington lost at Bettendorf 48-13. West stumbled to city rival Davenport Central 38-30.
Last meeting: West 28, Burlington 27 (2018)
Twitter: @QCVarsity
Radio: FOX 1230 AM
Overview: The Falcons are trying to snap a four-game losing streak. Junior quarterback Payton Thompson compiled 293 total yards and three scores in last week's game as West tallied a season-high 30 points. Burlington beat Clinton in Week 3, 33-26 but has come within seven points on only one other opponent. The Grayhounds have come up with 11 takeaways but are giving up more than 36 points per contest. West has won three of the last four meetings. They've all been decided by eight points or fewer.
Davenport North (4-2, 1-1) at Iowa City West (1-5, 1-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Trojan Field
Last week: North rolled up more than 530 yards of offense in a 43-19 home win over Iowa City High. West fell at home to district leader Linn-Mar 28-12.
Last meeting: West 35, North 0 (2018)
Overview: Sitting at 18th in the RPI, North needs to win at least two, if not all three, of its remaining games to reach the playoffs. The Wildcats ran for a season-high 334 yards last week thanks to the trio of Kade Schultz, Coby Dirks and Jack West. The Trojans must win out to have a chance of extending their playoff run to nine straight seasons. North's secondary faces a stiff challenge in West QB Marcus Morgan, who has thrown for 1,224 yards. North has given up more than 500 yards through the air the past two games.
Muscatine (1-5, 0-2) at Linn-Mar (4-2, 2-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Linn-Mar Stadium
Last week: Muscatine fell at home in overtime to PV 30-27. Linn-Mar prevailed at Iowa City West 28-12.
Last meeting: Linn-Mar 28, Muscatine 10 (2018)
Twitter: @ryantimmerman3
Radio: 95.1 FM
Overview: It has been a season of missed opportunities for the Muskies. They have lost three games by three points, two of those in overtime or the final minute of regulation. Junior Tim Nimely is closing in on 1,750 career rushing yards. Muscatine has used three different quarterbacks this season. Junior Jake Draves completed 16 passes and threw for 127 yards last week. Linn-Mar has won three of its last four. QB Marcus Orr has passed for 881 yards and eight scores with no picks. The Lions' defense leads 4A with 13 picks.
Iowa City Liberty (4-2, 1-1) at Central DeWitt (2-4, 0-2)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field
Last week: Liberty dropped a 24-10 decision at North Scott. Central DeWitt dropped an overtime tilt to Davenport Assumption 17-14.
Last meeting: Central DeWitt 35, Liberty 0 (2018)
Overview: Liberty, 23rd in this week's 3A RPI, probably needs to win its final three games to get a crack at the postseason in its second year of varsity football. The Lightning are all about ball control, running more than 60 offensive plays in four of their six games this season. Max Tafolla, the team's top back, left last week's game with an ankle injury and did not return. Central DeWitt aims to snap a three-game losing streak. Turnovers are a big culprit with 13 in that span. QB Henry Bloom has thrown for 746 yards and eight scores.
Moline (4-2, 3-1) at Sterling (6-0, 4-0)
Basics: Approx. 7 p.m., Rosco Eades Stadium
Last week: Moline dominated Galesburg at Browning Field 34-13. Sterling downed Rock Island 49-26.
Last meeting: None recently
Twitter: @jaydub_DA
Overview: If Moline wants a piece of a third straight league title, this is one they must win. Sterling and Moline rank 1-2 in the Big Six in rushing. The Golden Eagles rush for 327 yards per game and the Maroons average 323 per contest on the ground. The Maroons' Aboubacar Barry, who has 618 yards on the ground, is a game-time decision with an ankle injury. Moline can create a logjam atop the conference standings with a win. Quincy and Alleman also enter the week with one league loss.
Rock Island (3-3, 2-2) at Geneseo (3-3, 1-3)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Bob Reade Field
Last week: Rock Island lost at home to Sterling 49-26. Geneseo suffered a 33-15 setback at Quincy.
Last meeting: Rock Island beat Geneseo 20-0 in 1940, but later had to forfeit the game for using an ineligible player.
Twitter: @dox5
Overview: With both teams at 3-3, it is a pivotal game for playoff implications. Rock Island still has Quincy and Alleman remaining while Geneseo plays Moline and United Township. The Rocks have had five different players throw and complete a pass this season. Davion Wilson leads Rock Island with 519 yards rushing. Coach Ben Hammer's team has been penalized a league-high 53 times. Geneseo has committed only 10 penalties.
United Township (1-5, 0-4) at Galesburg (1-5, 0-4)
Basics: Approx. 7 p.m., Van Dyke Field
Last week: UT hung close but was dealt a 41-33 loss by Alleman last Saturday. Galesburg couldn't solve Moline in a 34-13 defeat.
Last meeting: Galesburg 48, UT 7 (2018)
Twitter: @dlansman_DA
Overview: Both teams have been eliminated from playoff consideration, but one squad will earn its first conference win of the season. UT quarterback Daslah Geadeyan threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns in last week's loss to Alleman. He has passed for almost 700 yards this season. Trevell Carpenter is UT's top receiver with 13 grabs for 329 yards. Galesburg has dropped its four league games by 7, 6, 3 and 21 points, respectively. Grant Aten started at quarterback last week.
Alleman (3-3, 3-1) at Quincy (4-2, 3-1)
Basics: Approx. 7 p.m., Flinn Stadium
Last week: Alleman claimed its third straight win with a 41-33 triumph over United Township. Quincy raced past Geneseo 33-15.
Last meeting: Quincy 63, Alleman 28 (2018)
Twitter: @SchuckWHIG
Overview: Nate Sheets has been dominant the past two weeks with 160 yards rushing against Geneseo and a career-high 287 last week versus United Township. After a 0-3 start, the Pioneers can become playoff eligible with two wins in their last three games. They play Galesburg next week and Rock Island in Week 9. Quincy quarterback Lucas Reis is among the Big Six's top passers with more than 1,100 yards. Quincy is averaging more than 36.5 points per game.