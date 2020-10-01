This weekend's high school football games

Overview: These teams have met just twice since the Mississippi Athletic Conference disbanded for football following the 2013 season. Bettendorf has won both meetings handily. The Bulldogs gave up 310 yards on the ground last week after allowing less than 45 in the first three games combined. Muscatine, playing just its second home game, has won two straight with Eli Gaye at quarterback. The Muskies are averaging almost 300 yards a game on the ground in the last three weeks. They've had four players rush for at least 100 yards in a game — Gaye, Tim Nimely, Mentor Cooper and Mason Crabtree.