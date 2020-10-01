This weekend's high school football games

Friday's games
Davenport Central (1-4) at Davenport North (2-2)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Central recorded a 59-0 triumph over winless Davenport West on Thursday. North dropped a 25-3 decision at home to Muscatine.
Last meeting: North 37, Central 0 (2019)
Overview: Central mustered only 133 total yards and had three turnovers in last year's meeting. Junior Nate Hummel has given the Blue Devils some life on offense the past two weeks at quarterback. He has accounted for 485 total yards and had a hand in four touchdowns. Central's Sam Fleming leads Class 4A in tackles with 48. North is trying to snap a two-game losing streak. The Wildcats haven't scored a touchdown in nine quarters. Quincy Wiseman had 10 catches, picked off a pass and blocked two kicks in last week's game. North is minus-3 in turnover margin for the season.
Bettendorf (2-2) at Muscatine (2-3)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Muscatine Community Stadium
Last week: Bettendorf fell at home to Pleasant Valley, 23-6. Muscatine went on the road and beat Davenport North 25-3.
Last meeting: Bettendorf 58, Muscatine 20 (2017)
Overview: These teams have met just twice since the Mississippi Athletic Conference disbanded for football following the 2013 season. Bettendorf has won both meetings handily. The Bulldogs gave up 310 yards on the ground last week after allowing less than 45 in the first three games combined. Muscatine, playing just its second home game, has won two straight with Eli Gaye at quarterback. The Muskies are averaging almost 300 yards a game on the ground in the last three weeks. They've had four players rush for at least 100 yards in a game — Gaye, Tim Nimely, Mentor Cooper and Mason Crabtree.
Davenport West (0-5) at Pleasant Valley (5-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last week: West lost to city-rival Central 59-0 last Thursday. PV knocked off its city rival Bettendorf at TouVelle Stadium, 23-6.
Last meeting: PV 62, West 7 (2017)
Overview: The fifth-ranked Spartans are one of just four unbeaten teams left in Class 4A with Urbandale (5-0), Southeast Polk (4-0) and Iowa City West (2-0). PV has won its last eight meetings against West by a combined 402-61 margin. Senior Caden Kipper eclipsed 1,500 rushing yards for his career in last week's game. Spartans linebacker Michael Acri ranks fourth in 4A with his 42.5 tackles. West had about 10 players in quarantine from COVID-19 and unable to play last week. Quarterback Brady Hansen, a sophomore, has passed for 396 yards and completed 57% of his throws.
Central DeWitt (3-2) at Dubuque Wahlert (3-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Rock Bowl (Loras College)
Last week: Central DeWitt cruised past Clinton 35-0. Wahlert stymied Marion on the road last Saturday 17-0.
Last meeting: Central DeWitt 16, Wahlert 14 (2019)
Overview: After Wahlert won four straight meetings from 2014-17, Central DeWitt has taken the last two. Sabers quarterback Henry Bloom has thrown for 494 yards and six scores in four games, and Central DeWitt has 11 players with at least one reception. The Sabers allow just 10.4 points per game and the Golden Eagles surrender 13.3. Wahlert has outscored its last three foes — Waterloo East, Clinton and Marion — 117-18. The Golden Eagles have 11 takeaways, including three in last week's contest. Wahlert can secure its first winning season in three years with a victory.
Monticello (4-0) at Camanche (4-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Camanche High School
Last week: Monticello drilled Tipton 37-8. Camanche posted its second straight shutout with a 20-0 win at West Liberty.
Last meeting: Monticello 41, Camanche 20 (2017)
Overview: Monticello is ranked sixth and Camanche eighth this week in Class 2A. The winner of this game earns at least a share of the district title. The Panthers are led by quarterback Luke Lambert, who has thrown for 1,068 yards and 14 TDs versus one interception. Monticello averages more than 35 points a game. Since a 27-14 loss to unbeaten Mount Vernon, Camanche has won four in a row by a 139-30 margin. Cade Everson has rushed for 705 yards and eight scores while also returning two punts for touchdowns. Eric Kinkaid and Zayne Feller lead a defense which has allowed just one score in the last 11 quarters.
West Branch (3-2) at Durant (3-1)
Basics: 7 p.m., Durant High School
Last week: West Branch smashed Maquoketa Valley 50-14. Durant stumbled at Dyersville Beckman 24-17.
Last meeting: West Branch 24, Durant 23 (2017)
Overview: Since back-to-back losses to West Liberty and Cascade, West Branch has rebounded with two lopsided wins. Quarterback Gavin Hierseman is closing in on 1,000 passing yards for the season. He has five receivers with at least nine grabs, led by junior Peyton Miller (26 catches, 237 yards). Durant has some star power too with sophomore back Nolan DeLong, who has 893 rushing yards and 11 scores in four games. He also is the team's top tackler with 29 stops. Durant can secure its third consecutive winning season with a victory.
Don Bosco (3-0) at Easton Valley (5-0)
Basics: 7 p.m., Preston
Last week: Don Bosco beat Springville 78-34. Easton Valley raced past Midland 55-6.
Last meeting: Don Bosco 67, Easton Valley 28 (2019 playoffs)
Overview: This is a top-10 battle in 8-player — No. 1 Don Bosco and No. 8 Easton Valley — and a rematch of last year's state quarterfinal. The Dons have won three state championships and dropped just six games in the last 8 1/2 years. They are averaging 76.7 points in their first three contests, led by quarterback Cael Frost (596 rushing, 345 passing). Don Bosco registers a state-best 13 yards per rush. The River Hawks compile 59.8 points per game and have won four of their five games by double figures. Conor Gruver has passed for 13 touchdowns and Kolton Murphy has rushed for 14 scores.
Saturday's game
North Scott (2-1) at Marion (2-2)
Basics: Approx. 2:30 p.m., Linn-Mar Stadium in Marion
Last week: North Scott has not played since beating Central DeWitt 7-0 on Sept. 11 in DeWitt. Marion lost at home to Dubuque Wahlert last Saturday, 17-0.
Last meeting: None
Overview: A COVID-19 outbreak forced North Scott to cancel games the past two weeks against Dubuque Wahlert and Assumption. The Lancers returned to practice last Saturday after more than a week off. Sophomore David Borchers has four fumble recoveries for North Scott, which has blanked two of its three opponents. Marion had just 46 yards of offense and one first down last week. The Indians have an athletic quarterback in sophomore Alex Mota, who has 374 total yards. Because of damage from the derecho storm that hit in August, Marion is playing its home games this season at Linn-Mar High School's stadium.
