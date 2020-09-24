This weekend's high school football games

Friday's games

Pleasant Valley (4-0) at Bettendorf (2-1)

Overview: Just one of three teams in Class 4A with a 4-0 mark, PV vaulted to No. 5 in the state rankings this week. The Spartans have given up 425 yards on the ground in the last two weeks, but are yielding only 11 points per game for the season. Caden Kipper has rushed for 483 yards as PV averages more than 7.5 yards per rush. Bettendorf, led by a veteran front seven on defense, has not allowed a point the past two games against Central and North. Teams have rushed for 32, 13 and minus-7 yards in three games against the Bulldogs. Bettendorf has won the last nine meetings in the series, all by double figures.