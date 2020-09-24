This weekend's high school football games

Friday's games
Pleasant Valley (4-0) at Bettendorf (2-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., TouVelle Stadium
Last week: PV handled Davenport Central 31-7. Bettendorf scored three second-half touchdowns to upend Davenport North 21-0.
Last meeting: Bettendorf 20, PV 6 (2019)
Overview: Just one of three teams in Class 4A with a 4-0 mark, PV vaulted to No. 5 in the state rankings this week. The Spartans have given up 425 yards on the ground in the last two weeks, but are yielding only 11 points per game for the season. Caden Kipper has rushed for 483 yards as PV averages more than 7.5 yards per rush. Bettendorf, led by a veteran front seven on defense, has not allowed a point the past two games against Central and North. Teams have rushed for 32, 13 and minus-7 yards in three games against the Bulldogs. Bettendorf has won the last nine meetings in the series, all by double figures.
Muscatine (1-3) at Davenport North (2-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Muscatine snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 31-0 win over Davenport West. North fell to Bettendorf 21-0.
Last meeting: North 23, Muscatine 12 (2019)
Overview: Since quarterback Jake Draves went down with a collarbone injury in Week 2, Muscatine has revamped its offense. Eli Gaye has moved from receiver to quarterback and the Muskies have become very run heavy. The Muskies have run the ball 110 times for 599 yards the past two weeks. Gaye had 188 on the ground in last week's win. Tim Nimely, the school's all-time leading rusher, did not play last week due to injury. North has been stout defensively, but has struggled finishing drives on offense. Zane Beebe took all the snaps at quarterback last week after splitting time with Nolan Mosier the first two games.
Central DeWitt (2-2) at Clinton (0-3)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Coan Field
Last week: Central DeWitt stumbled at home to Davenport Assumption 31-6. Clinton was blanked by Marion 46-0.
Last meeting: Central DeWitt 52, Clinton 14 (2019)
Overview: This will be the first road game for the Sabers after playing at home the first four weeks. Quarterback Henry Bloom was out with injury for Central DeWitt last week. John McCohony stepped in and completed 5 of 11 throws for 99 yards. Coach Ryan Streets' team is looking to get its offense on track after tallying only one touchdown in the last 10 quarters. Clinton, meanwhile, has mustered just one score in the first three games. The offense is recording only 110 total yards per game. Sophomore Tavian Bailey has been a standout on defense with six tackles for loss.
Anamosa (1-3) at Maquoketa (1-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Goodenow Field
Last week: Anamosa was walloped by Camanche 42-0. Maquoketa lost at home to Monticello on Saturday 28-21.
Last meeting: Maquoketa 42, Anamosa 21 (2019)
Overview: Anamosa beat Dyersville Beckman in Week 2, but it has been outscored 145-14 in its other three games. Junior quarterback Grahm Humpal has thrown for 489 yards and rushed for a team-high 320. Trey Klatt has been his top target with 16 catches for 230 yards. Maquoketa, which snapped a three-game skid to Anamosa last year, received another 220-plus yard rushing performance from QB Kannon Coakley last week. The Cardinals gave up a kick return for a touchdown and allowed three passing scores. This will be Maquoketa's last home game of the regular season.
Saturday's game
Assumption (4-0) at C.R. Washington (3-1)
Basics: Approx. 1:15 p.m., Kingston Stadium
Last week: Assumption silenced Central DeWitt 31-6. Washington lost at Dubuque Senior 31-0.
Last meeting: Assumption 38, C.R. Wash 35 (2011)
Overview: This game was added to the schedule Monday when both teams' regularly-scheduled opponent couldn't play this week — North Scott for Assumption and Iowa City Liberty for Washington. Assumption has not had a game decided by less than three touchdowns yet. Dayne Hodge leads the metro in rushing with 527 yards and eight scores. The Knights have forced 17 turnovers in four games. Washington has a win over previously state-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy. The Warriors had a season-high three turnovers in last week's road loss. Assumption's Wade King was head coach at Washington in 2000-01.
