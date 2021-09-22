THIS WEEK'S AREA FOOTBALL MATCHUPS

THREE RIVERS (WEST)
Monmouth-Roseville (3-1, 2-0) at Rockridge (2-2, 1-1): Friday night at 7 at Rockridge High School, Edgington.
The Mon-Rose Titans have rebounded nicely from their 42-8 opening-night loss to undefeated Kewanee, averaging just over six touchdowns per contest during their three-game winning streak and going from 40 points in a win over Spring Valley Hall to 48 in last Friday's win over Sherrard. ... Rockridge, ranked No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Class 2A poll, look to bounce back from their 50-48 loss at Erie-Prophetstown, a game in which they trailed by nine with 3:58 remaining before launching a rally that was eventually stopped by a final E-P defensive stand with just under 30 seconds left to play.
Morrison (0-4, 0-1) at Sherrard (0-4, 0-2): Friday night at 7 at Clifford King Field.
This game is a matchup of teams with first-year coaches seeking their first wins in their new positions. While Sherrard's Brandon Johnston has enjoyed previous head-coaching success at Annawan-Wethersfield, the Mustangs' Steve Snider is seeking his first win as a varsity head coach.
Erie-Prophetstown (2-2, 2-0) at Orion (2-2, 1-0): Saturday afternoon at 1 at Charger Field.
Having won back-to-back games for the first time since 2015, the E-P Panthers seek their first three-game winning streak in seven years after scoring 50 or more points in consecutive games. ... Orion's Chargers look to open TRAC West play with back-to-back wins after topping Riverdale 41-0 on the road behind junior running back Cole Kratzberg's single-game record of 274 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Riverdale (0-4) at St. Bede (3-1): Saturday afternoon at 1 at St. Bede Academy, Peru.
Playing the last of their three nonconference crossover games, the Riverdale Rams' bid for their first win faces an uphill battle against a Bruin squad that upended Class 2A's 10th-ranked Sterling Newman 13-7 last week. In its three wins, St. Bede has allowed a total of 20 points, including one shutout.
THREE RIVERS (EAST)
Princeton (4-0, 2-0) at Kewanee (4-0, 2-0): Friday night at 7 at the KHS Stadium.
This is the marquee game not only in the TRAC East, but perhaps in the conference as a whole as the Class 3A second-ranked Princeton Tigers put their 17-game regular season winning streak on the line against the Boilermakers, who have scored 40 or more points in three of their wins. ... Two years ago, the two finished neck and neck in the TRAC's Mississippi Division, with a 49-7 Princeton victory deciding the league title in its favor.
LINCOLN TRAIL CONF.
ROWVA-Williamsfield (1-3, 1-2) at Mercer County (1-3, 1-2): Tonight at 7 at George Pratt Memorial Field, Aledo.
Tonight's game is the long-awaited home opener for the Mercer County Golden Eagles, as their one previously scheduled home game — Week 2 against Knoxville — was canceled due to MerCo being on pause due to COVID-19. ... With games against a resurgent Princeville club (Oct. 1) and Annawan-Wethersfield (Oct. 22) remaining, that makes tonight almost a must-win contest for the Eagles. ... The Cougars are likewise in a similar situation, as they close the regular season with games against A-W and Knoxville, who are a combined 7-1.
Abingdon-Avon (4-0, 4-0) at Annawan-Wethersfield (3-1, 2-1): Friday night at 7 at the Annawan Athletic Field.
This is Annawan's homecoming game, and for the Titans, ranked T8 in Class 1A, it is the first of crucial back-to-back matchups against the LTC's two first-year members — A-Town (also ranked T8 in 1A) and Knoxville (ranked 9th in 2A) — both of whom share the conference lead approaching the season's halfway point. These games could very well decided whether or not A-W extends its current string of three consecutive Lincoln Trail championships.
Knoxville (4-0, 4-0) at Ridgewood (0-4, 0-4): Saturday afternoon at 1 at Goff-Stahl Field, Cambridge.
This is Cambridge's annual Saturday homecoming game, and the Spartans' bid to break into the win column and keep their hopes of a fourth straight winning season afloat will be sorely tested by a Blue Bullet squad that has outscored its opponents 152-29 in three of its wins (the fourth being a forfeit victory over Mercer County). The Blue Bullets are ranked No. 9 in Class 2A.
United (1-3, 1-3) at Stark County (1-3, 1-2): Tonight at 7 at Gary Johnson Field, Wyoming.
Both teams are looking to get back on track after having promising starts followed by losing streaks. United has dropped two in a row after splitting its first two games, while Stark County's Rebels have lost three straight and have been outscored 129-32 during that streak.
NW UPSTATE ILLINI
Lena-Winslow (4-0, 4-0) at Fulton (3-1, 2-1): Friday night at 7 at Fulton High School.
Returning to NUIC play after last week's 42-0 road win at Madison in their lone non-conference tilt, the Fulton Steamers gear up for a stern challenge from the Le-Win Panthers, winners of two of the last three IHSA Class 1A state championships. ... In last week's win, Fulton senior running back Keegan VanKampen rushed for 109 yards and two TDs and returned an interception for a third score, with quarterback Patrick Lower throwing for two scores. The Steamers are ranked seventh in this week's 1A poll.
8-PLAYER
Galva (0-4) at Bushnell-Prairie City (2-2): Friday night at 7 at the BPC field in Bushnell.
After a pair of impressive victories, the BPC Spartans have been outscored 86-28 in losses to West Central and Peoria Heights, and the Wildcats hope to continue that trend and earn their first win in 8-player football.
— Compiled by Terry Duckett