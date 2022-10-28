This year, North Scott makes sure to avoid first-round upset

ELDRIDGE — Philosopher George Santayana once said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

That’s why North Scott’s coaching staff, during last Sunday’s team meeting, brought up last year’s first-round playoff loss where the undefeated Lancers were shocked by Decorah.

“We’re not a program that looks backward, but when you learn lessons I don’t think you can ignore them,” North Scott head coach Kevin Tippet said.

The seventh-ranked Lancers got the monkey off their back by defeating Western Dubuque 38-15 in a Class 4A first-round playoff game at Lancer Stadium on Friday night.

“No one wanted to have that feeling again,” North Scott senior A.J. Petersen said of last year’s loss. “Everybody hated it.”

North Scott (8-2) will play at second-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock (10-0) in the state quarterfinals next Friday night.

The Lancers didn’t bring an undefeated record into Friday’s first-round playoff game — they lost back-to-back games to Cedar Rapids Xavier and Iowa City Liberty in the middle of the season — but they have now won five straight since then by a 237-53 margin. The two defeats — to two teams that finished in the top five of the Associated Press rankings — lit a fire under the Lancers.

“That’s fuel. That’s just logs on the fire,” Petersen said of the losses. “We screwed up, and we needed to fix it. We should have won those games, but we saw the little errors we needed to fix that they exploited. We learned and grew from those.”

North Scott limited Western Dubuque to just 54 yards of total offense in a 45-7 blowout victory at home on Sept. 2, but the Bobcats (6-4) came in with an improved offense led by running back Grant Glausser, whose 1,461 yards ranked second in 4A entering the game, and freshman quarterback Brett Harris.

The Lancers jumped out to a 10-0 lead after a 1-yard Dylan Marti touchdown run and a 41-yard Liam Regan field goal, but a 2-yard touchdown run by Glausser trimmed the lead to 10-7 with just under 3 1/2 minutes left in the first half. However, a busted coverage left North Scott’s Drew Kilburg wide open, and he caught a 64-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Gerardy.

North Scott led 17-7 at halftime.

“We wanted to make sure we took the right approach, especially after the Week 2 game,” Tippet said. “We got out to a big lead early in that one, so we wanted to make sure our kids were focused on this one all week.”

Gerardy, who ran for 179 yards on 17 carries, scored rushing touchdowns of 72, 11 and 5 yards in the second half as the Lancers pulled away.

“We knew we were going to break one eventually,” Gerardy said of his 72-yard touchdown run. “So we just kept going, and that’s what happened."

Gerardy accounted for 297 yards of offense in North Scott’s win over Western Dubuque on Sept. 2, and the Bobcats had no answer for him again in Friday’s playoff game. Gerardy totaled 342 yards of offense, passing for 163 yards.

Marti ran for 73 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, and Kilburg caught three passes for 93 yards and a score.

Glausser finished with 105 rushing yards, but it took him 23 carries as the North Scott defense slowed him down.

“I knew it would be a good game,” Tippet said. “They’re physical and their tailback runs the ball hard.”

During this Sunday’s team meeting, the Lancers will look forward toward next week’s matchup with the undefeated Go-Hawks.

“The playoffs are special. I think sometimes we take it for granted,” Tippet said. “To try to close people out, that’s a tough thing to do. Our kids did a great job tonight. We’ll enjoy this for the next day or so, and then we’ll move on to Waverly on Sunday.”