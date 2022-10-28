This year, North Scott makes sure to avoid first-round upset

North Scott's AJ Petersen (2) catches a pass against Western Dubuque defenders Ryan Digmann (11) and Drew Burds (42) during Friday's Class 4A playoff game at Lancer Stadium in Eldridge. North Scott won the game 38-15.
North Scott High School's Kyler Gerardy (1) runs the ball down the sideline for a touchdown ahead of Western Dubuque defenders in Friday's Class 4A playoff opener at Lancer Stadium in Eldridge. North Scott won the games 38-15.
North Scott High School defenders Adam Link (20) and Carter Rheingans (59) stop Western Dubuque's Grant Glausser (41) during the third quarter of Friday's Class 4A playoff game at Lancer Stadium in Eldridge. North Scott won 38-15.
North Scott High School's Cole Jennings (22) goes up for a catch against Western Dubuque defender Brock Carpenter (1) during the fourth quarter of Friday's' Class 4A playoff opener at Lancer Stadium in Eldridge. Jennings retained possession of the catch for a North Scott first down in the Lancers' 38-15 victory.
The Lancers didn’t bring an undefeated record into Friday’s first-round playoff game — they lost back-to-back games to Cedar Rapids Xavier and Iowa City Liberty in the middle of the season — but they have now won five straight since then by a 237-53 margin. The two defeats — to two teams that finished in the top five of the Associated Press rankings — lit a fire under the Lancers.
“That’s fuel. That’s just logs on the fire,” Petersen said of the losses. “We screwed up, and we needed to fix it. We should have won those games, but we saw the little errors we needed to fix that they exploited. We learned and grew from those.”
North Scott limited Western Dubuque to just 54 yards of total offense in a 45-7 blowout victory at home on Sept. 2, but the Bobcats (6-4) came in with an improved offense led by running back Grant Glausser, whose 1,461 yards ranked second in 4A entering the game, and freshman quarterback Brett Harris.
The Lancers jumped out to a 10-0 lead after a 1-yard Dylan Marti touchdown run and a 41-yard Liam Regan field goal, but a 2-yard touchdown run by Glausser trimmed the lead to 10-7 with just under 3 1/2 minutes left in the first half. However, a busted coverage left North Scott’s Drew Kilburg wide open, and he caught a 64-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Gerardy.
North Scott led 17-7 at halftime.
“We wanted to make sure we took the right approach, especially after the Week 2 game,” Tippet said. “We got out to a big lead early in that one, so we wanted to make sure our kids were focused on this one all week.”
Gerardy, who ran for 179 yards on 17 carries, scored rushing touchdowns of 72, 11 and 5 yards in the second half as the Lancers pulled away.
“We knew we were going to break one eventually,” Gerardy said of his 72-yard touchdown run. “So we just kept going, and that’s what happened."
Gerardy accounted for 297 yards of offense in North Scott’s win over Western Dubuque on Sept. 2, and the Bobcats had no answer for him again in Friday’s playoff game. Gerardy totaled 342 yards of offense, passing for 163 yards.
Marti ran for 73 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, and Kilburg caught three passes for 93 yards and a score.
Glausser finished with 105 rushing yards, but it took him 23 carries as the North Scott defense slowed him down.
“I knew it would be a good game,” Tippet said. “They’re physical and their tailback runs the ball hard.”
During this Sunday’s team meeting, the Lancers will look forward toward next week’s matchup with the undefeated Go-Hawks.
“The playoffs are special. I think sometimes we take it for granted,” Tippet said. “To try to close people out, that’s a tough thing to do. Our kids did a great job tonight. We’ll enjoy this for the next day or so, and then we’ll move on to Waverly on Sunday.”
