Three headed rushing attack propels UTHS past Lindblom

One of the more impressive backs was Arrington, who ran for 46 yards on five carries with two touchdowns. The speedy senior ended the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown run with 4:48 left in the second on the first play of a UT drive. Arrington's touchdown was set up by a Lindblom punt that only went 1 yard. It put UT up 46-0.

“He is a dynamic athlete and we know that,” Welch said. “He is very explosive and that’s why you have to try and find plays to get him the ball. He is a little undersized so we don’t want him to take too many hits, but he is a tough kid and I think every week we will try to get him the ball.”

Kelley also made the most of his four pass attempts, with both of his completions going for long touchdowns. The touchdown passes, one of 43 yards and the other for 40 yards, each went to Damahz Slater, who found himself without an Eagle defender within a 10-yard radius on both occasions.

The offense scored on all six possessions and only ever faced third down twice. The longest scoring drive was seven plays, but four of the six touchdown drives took three plays or less.

Each quick score was only possible because of an offensive line that frequently pushed Eagle pass rushers back 5-to-10 yards, giving Kelley or his trio of running backs not only time, but options for running lanes.