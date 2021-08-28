Three headed rushing attack propels UTHS past Lindblom

Fifty-two seconds was all United Township needed to take the lead.
And as it turns out, that score would end up being all the Panthers needed in their eventual 46-0 football rout over Chicago Lindblom.
On a scorching Saturday afternoon, the offense of UTHS was trying to match the heat. The second play of the game was a handoff to Darrell Stewart who had bus-sized running lane on his right, which he took advantage of to run untouched for the 70-yard score.
After a historic spring season that saw an end to a 47-game conference losing streak, the momentum created earlier in the year was on full display in the Panthers’ season opener.
There was some uncertainty about how the Panthers would replace 11 offensive starters, including all-state running back Cayne Smith, who ran for 1,400 yards and 21 touchdowns in just six games. But after this afternoon, even coach Nick Welch was confident in his backfield.
“I think we have four talented running backs, but they are also contributing in different phases of the game,” Welch said. “We are a running team. We always have been since I got here and always will be. I always say we hang our hat on the fact that we run power, and that’s not going to change.”
A trio of running backs was used on Saturday: Stewart, senior Loren Arrington and junior Damion Wells. The three combined for 123 yards in just two quarters before the game was called because of the extreme heat. Sophomore quarterback Matthew Kelley also added 81 yards on the ground in the first half.
One of the more impressive backs was Arrington, who ran for 46 yards on five carries with two touchdowns. The speedy senior ended the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown run with 4:48 left in the second on the first play of a UT drive. Arrington's touchdown was set up by a Lindblom punt that only went 1 yard. It put UT up 46-0.
“He is a dynamic athlete and we know that,” Welch said. “He is very explosive and that’s why you have to try and find plays to get him the ball. He is a little undersized so we don’t want him to take too many hits, but he is a tough kid and I think every week we will try to get him the ball.”
Kelley also made the most of his four pass attempts, with both of his completions going for long touchdowns. The touchdown passes, one of 43 yards and the other for 40 yards, each went to Damahz Slater, who found himself without an Eagle defender within a 10-yard radius on both occasions.
The offense scored on all six possessions and only ever faced third down twice. The longest scoring drive was seven plays, but four of the six touchdown drives took three plays or less.
Each quick score was only possible because of an offensive line that frequently pushed Eagle pass rushers back 5-to-10 yards, giving Kelley or his trio of running backs not only time, but options for running lanes.
“I thought we were pretty good up front, especially considering how young we are,” Welch said. “There was not a guy on the offensive line that started a varsity game or really played a meaningful rep before today so it’s a great opportunity for those guys to get their feet wet and get experience.”
The trenches were also won by the Panthers on defense.
A Lindblom drive starting at its own 11-yard line late in the first quarter saw Jayden Hickman and company force two negative rushes, the second in the Eagles’ own end zone for a safety.
The defense did not allow a completed pass and had five tackles for losses, three of which that resulted of losses of 7, 9 and 12 yards. Lindblom was only able to record one first down, which came on a 19-yard run play from Donovan Redmond, who accounted for 30 of the Eagles’ 33 total yards. Arrington also added an interception after Eagles quarterback Roderick Hampton lobbed a jump ball in the middle of the field.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” Welch said. “Our main goal is to go 1-0 every week. We are 1-0, but we still have things to fix and we will start watching film to get better. We can’t be complacent.”
UTHS will face an East Peoria team next that dropped its opening game against Streator 14-12 on Friday night.
The Panthers will return to action against the Raiders at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the road.