Three Rivers Conference football: Teams and individuals to watch

Teams to watch

Kewanee: Last season was one to remember for the Boilermakers (9-2), who won their first conference championship since 1993 by going 5-1 and tying Princeton (10-2) atop the Three Rivers Conference's East Division; Kewanee topped the Tigers 49-21 to earn the league's automatic playoff bid. Now, the Boilers look to reach the postseason three straight years, which would be a first for the program.

Erie-Prophetstown: The Panthers (8-3) also had a season to remember in 2021. By running the table to finish 6-0 and win the Three Rivers West Division, E-P earned the first conference title in the co-op's two-decade plus history, and the first for either school since Prophetstown won the 1988 TRAC title. It now seeks consecutive winning seasons for the first time since reeling off three straight playoff appearances from 2012-14.

Orion: A 49-28 loss to Rockridge in the regular-season finale denied the Chargers a playoff berth, but with several key players returning, Orion looks to get back to the postseason and avoid missing the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 1999-2001.

Players to watch

Walker Anderson, sr., OL/LB, Sherrard: Earned honorable mention all-Three Rivers West honors on both sides of the line and is one of the key returners for the Tigers.

Brady Clark, jr., WR/DB/PK, Kewanee: An honorable mention all-Three Rivers East pick on defense, Clark is a strong all-around threat on offense, defense and special teams and is one of the key returners for the reigning conference champion Boilermakers.

Reese Finch, sr., DL, Rockridge: Earned first team all-Three Rivers West recognition by posting 29 tackles, including 23 solo stops.

Jase Grunder, sr., RB/LB/KR, Erie-Prophetstown: A first team all-Three Rivers West selection on defense and special teams and one of the key returners for the Panthers after recording 109 tackles (59 solos) along with 572 total yards and nine touchdowns.

Clay Hockaday, sr., OL/DL, Erie-Prophetstown: Named second team all-Three Rivers West on both sides of the line, he tallied 48 total tackles (19 solos) on defense.

Lane Johnson, sr., LB, Orion: The honorable mention all-Three Rivers West pick was among the Chargers' top tackles with 67 total stops, including five TFLs.

Cole Kratzberg, sr., RB/DB, Orion: The sparkplug of the Charger offense and a unanimous first team all-Three Rivers West pick, he rushed for 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns, posting 1,275 total yards in addition to recording 71 tackles, three TFLs and three interceptions.

Peyton Locke, sr., RB/DB, Rockridge: The unanimous first team all-Three Rivers West standout racked up 888 yards and 15 TDs on the ground, averaging 8.1 yards per carry, and also hauled in 17 passes for 196 yards and two TDs in addition to posting 42 tackles (32 solos).

Chase Newman, jr., OE/DB, Morrison: A second team all-Three Rivers West pick on defense after leading the Mustangs with 61 tackles (30 solos), he was also their top receiver with 17 catches for 255 yards and one TD.

George Starks, Sr. LB, Rockridge: The second team all-Three Rivers West honoree was the Rockets' top tackler with 62 total stops, including 47 solo tackles.

Carson Strating, jr. RB/DB/P, Morrison: A first team all-Three Rivers West pick on special teams, averaging 34.9 yards per punt; he also tallied 268 total yards and five TDs and recorded 37 tackles.

Kameron Weaver, sr., DB, Orion: The honorable mention all-Three Rivers West pick enjoyed a solid all-around season with 53 tackles, three interceptions and three TFLs.

— Compiled by Terry Duckett