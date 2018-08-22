Try 1 month for 99¢
Davenport Central quarterback Adin DeLaRosa looks down field between plays, Thursday, August 9, 2018, during practice on the fields across from Brady Street Stadium.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

Muscatine at Davenport Central

Basics: Approximately 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last year's records: Muscatine 2-7; Central 6-4

Last meeting: Central 40, Muscatine 7 (2017)

Overview: It is the first game on the new field turf at Brady Street Stadium, part of a $2.5 million upgrade to the facility. Muscatine has won five of the last seven meetings in the series, but the Blue Devils limited the Muskies to 72 total yards a year ago. Both teams return their quarterbacks from the end of last season -- Muscatine's Carson Orr and Central's Adin DeLaRosa. As of last week, Muscatine coach Jake Mueller said his team could have "four to six" sophomores see playing time. Central averaged 47 points per game in its six wins in 2017.

