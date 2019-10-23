North Scott (7-1, 4-0) at Assumption (5-3, 3-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: North Scott used three second-quarter touchdowns in less than four minutes to roll past Clear Creek Amana 35-7. Assumption fell at Iowa City Liberty 14-7.
Last meeting: North Scott 48, Assumption 14 (2018)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Radio: 1230 AM
Overview: Ranked fourth in Class 3A, North Scott secures the outright district title and a first-round home playoff game with a victory. Assumption, at 17th in the RPI this week, will miss the postseason for a second straight year with a loss. If Assumption wins and Liberty beats winless Clinton on Friday, it would result in a three-way tie for the district title. In that case, the team with the best RPI would get the automatic playoff berth and the other two schools would be in the mix for at-large berths. North Scott has won all nine district games at 3A the past two seasons by double figures. Assumption is allowing just more than 11 points per game. In its three losses, the Knights have averaged just 6.7 points. They didn't complete a pass in last week's game.