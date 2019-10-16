Pleasant Valley (3-4, 2-1) at Dav. North (4-3, 1-2)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: PV cruised past Iowa City High 38-14. North dropped a 21-14 decision at Iowa City West in the final minute.
Last meeting: PV 44, North 6 (2018)
Radio: 1230 AM
Overview: North is 21st and PV 24th in this week's Ratings Percentage Index. Both teams need to win their final two games to have any chance at making the Class 4A playoffs. PV still can earn a share of the district title with a victory tonight and next week at Linn-Mar. Tailback Caden Kipper returned from injury last week and rushed for 159 yards and two scores for PV, which has scored at least 30 points in all three of its wins. The Wildcats have not beaten the Spartans since 2006. Quarterback Jack West leads metro with 1,319 yards passing but he's been intercepted 13 times. North can guarantee itself a winning season for second straight year with a victory.