Clear Creek Amana (4-2, 1-1) at Assumption (4-2, 2-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: CCA throttled Clinton 43-0. Assumption slipped past Central DeWitt in overtime 17-14.
Last meeting: CCA 17, Assumption 7 (2018)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Radio: 1230 AM
Overview: Assumption tries to keep pace with North Scott atop the Class 3A District 5 standings while CCA, already with one district loss, needs a win to remain in the playoff chase. Both teams have thrived on takeaways. Assumption has 12 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries while CCA has nine picks and nine fumble recoveries. The Knights had just more than 100 yards of offense in last week's road win. CCA lost to Mount Pleasant in Week 1 and Iowa City Liberty two weeks ago. Ryan Navara has passed for 834 yards and nine scores. T.J. Bollers, a high-major defensive end/linebacker recruit, has caught 11 passes for 227 yards and two TDs.
Dav. Central (3-3, 2-0) at C.R. Washington (0-6, 0-2)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Kingston Stadium
Last week: Central downed Davenport West 38-30. Washington lost to sixth-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy 42-14.
Last meeting: Central 27, Washington 17 (2018)
Twitter: @jeje66
Overview: With a win, the Blue Devils would go into the final two weeks of the regular season tied for the district lead with the winner of Friday's Bettendorf-Cedar Rapids Kennedy game. Central has scored 59 points in the past two games after totaling only 49 in its first four. The Blue Devils rushed for 320 yards last week, with Emarion Ellis and Sam Strang both eclipsing 100. Washington hasn't surpassed 14 points in a game this season. The Warriors' closest loss was a 24-7 setback to Cedar Rapids Jefferson. QB Henry Clymer has thrown for 971 yards and six scores. Washington's first six opponents are a collective 23-13.