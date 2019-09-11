083119-qct-spt-assum-alleman-fb-019a.jpg

Assumption's John Argo (10) gets high-fives on his way back to the sideline during a game against Alleman in the opening week. Argo is the team's second-leading tackler with 14.5 stops. 

C.R. Xavier (2-0) at Assumption (2-0)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: Xavier throttled Decorah 36-14. Assumption raced past Dubuque Wahlert 42-7. 

Last meeting: Xavier 48, Assumption 0 (2018)

Radio: 1230 AM

Overview: No. 2 Xavier has won all five meetings since the parochial schools dropped to Class 3A in 2014. Four of the five games have been decided by three touchdowns or more. The Saints, off back-to-back 3A state titles, come into the game riding a 28-game win streak. They are averaging 326 total yards through two weeks and the Knights are recording 332.5. Assumption QB Tyler Kulhanek ranks eighth in 3A in total yards through two games with 530. Seth Adrian and John Argo lead No. 9 Assumption in tackles with 16 and 14.5, respectively.

