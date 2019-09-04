{{featured_button_text}}
083019-qct-spt-ut-west-football-007a.jpg

Davenport West's Payton Thompson throws a pass against United Township during their game last Friday at Brady Street Stadium. 

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com

Clinton (0-1) at Davenport West (1-0)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: Clinton lost to Western Dubuque 42-0. West scored in the final two minutes to edge United Township 19-14. 

Last meeting: Clinton 34, West 9 (2018)

Twitter: @mattcoss78

Radio: WOC 1420 AM; KROS 1340 AM

Overview: Clinton was limited to 179 total yards in last week's loss to Class 3A second-ranked Western Dubuque. The River Kings started sophomore Jai Jensen at quarterback and had three sophomores catch passes in the game. West is seeking its first 2-0 start since 2015. Junior Payton Thompson completed 13 of 20 passes for 123 yards in his debut last week. Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston was his top target with seven catches for 54 yards. Clinton has won the last 11 meetings in the series. 

1
1
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.