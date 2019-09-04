Clinton (0-1) at Davenport West (1-0)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Clinton lost to Western Dubuque 42-0. West scored in the final two minutes to edge United Township 19-14.
Last meeting: Clinton 34, West 9 (2018)
Radio: WOC 1420 AM; KROS 1340 AM
Overview: Clinton was limited to 179 total yards in last week's loss to Class 3A second-ranked Western Dubuque. The River Kings started sophomore Jai Jensen at quarterback and had three sophomores catch passes in the game. West is seeking its first 2-0 start since 2015. Junior Payton Thompson completed 13 of 20 passes for 123 yards in his debut last week. Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston was his top target with seven catches for 54 yards. Clinton has won the last 11 meetings in the series.