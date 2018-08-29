Dubuque Wahlert (0-1) at Assumption (0-1)
Basics: Approximately 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Wahlert allowed 533 total yards in a 56-20 road setback to West Delaware. Assumption stumbled against Alleman, 38-19, at Augustana College's Lindberg Stadium.
Last meeting: Assumption 35, Wahlert 10 (2017)
Radio: WOC 1420 AM
Overview: This is the second of three straight games for Assumption against parochial schools. It travels to Class 3A top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier next week. The Knights are 5-0 against the Golden Eagles since both teams dropped to 3A in 2014. Brandon and Nathan Schlichting accounted for all three of the Knights' touchdowns last week. Assumption struggled converting in the red zone and couldn't get off the field defensively. Wahlert, with just 24 players on its roster, had only 20 rushing yards and yielded 376 last week.