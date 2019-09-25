Clinton (0-4) at Assumption (2-2)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Clinton lost to Dubuque Wahlert 48-0. Assumption fell 17-13 at third-ranked Solon.
Last meeting: Assumption 40, Clinton 7 (2018)
Overview: Clinton has been held scoreless in two games and didn't score until the final minute in another. Noah Howard and Ulysses Patterson each lead the River Kings with seven tackles for loss. Clinton trailed only 3-0 after the first quarter last week. This is Assumption's homecoming game and the district opener for both teams. The Knights held a 13-3 lead over Solon late in the third quarter last Friday. Tyler Kulhanek has passed for 450 yards and rushed for 403 in four games. Seven different Assumption defensive players have come up with a takeaway this season.
Springville (4-1) at Easton Valley (4-0)
Basics: 6:30 p.m., Easton Valley High School
Last week: Springville fell to Turkey Valley 84-39. Easton Valley flew past Midland 58-8.
Last meeting: Easton Valley 49, Springville 42 (2018)
Overview: Easton Valley is off to its best start since returning to 8-player football in 2016. Nate Trenkamp has been stellar at quarterback, throwing for 943 yards and 14 touchdowns, but the River Hawks are also showing potency on the ground. Braydin Farrell has 227 yards and five touchdowns while Kolton Murphy has 185 yards and five scores on the ground. Springville is plenty versatile as well. Quarterback Kyle Koppes has thrown for 756 yards and 14 touchdowns while Spencer DeMean has 642 yards and eight scores rushing.