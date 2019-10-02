Iowa City High (2-3, 1-0) at North (3-2, 0-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: City High slipped past Muscatine last Friday, 10-7. Davenport North fell on the road to Linn-Mar 30-7.
Last meeting: North 24, City High 21 (2018)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Radio: 1230 AM
Overview: City High was giving up more than 37 points per game before holding Muscatine to one score last week. Tonka Hickman leads the Little Hawks with 560 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. City High is averaging less than 60 yards per game through the air. North had its lowest offensive output of the season a week ago. In the Wildcats' two losses, they've turned the ball over nine times (five at Dubuque Senior, four at Linn-Mar). QB Jack West has thrown for 1,019 yards as North has five receivers with at least 10 grabs. This will be the first of two Thursday night home games for North in next three weeks.