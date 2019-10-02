Davenport North vs Davenport West football

Davenport North quarterback Jack West rolls out of the pocket and looks for a receiver downfield during a game against Davenport West recently.

 GARY KRAMBECK, gkrambeck@qconline.com

Iowa City High (2-3, 1-0) at North (3-2, 0-1)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: City High slipped past Muscatine last Friday, 10-7. Davenport North fell on the road to Linn-Mar 30-7. 

Last meeting: North 24, City High 21 (2018)

Twitter: @mattcoss78

Radio: 1230 AM

Overview: City High was giving up more than 37 points per game before holding Muscatine to one score last week. Tonka Hickman leads the Little Hawks with 560 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. City High is averaging less than 60 yards per game through the air. North had its lowest offensive output of the season a week ago. In the Wildcats' two losses, they've turned the ball over nine times (five at Dubuque Senior, four at Linn-Mar). QB Jack West has thrown for 1,019 yards as North has five receivers with at least 10 grabs. This will be the first of two Thursday night home games for North in next three weeks. 

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.