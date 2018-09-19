Linn-Mar (1-3) at Davenport North (3-1)
Basics: Approximately 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Urbandale booted a 28-yard field goal with less than two minutes left to nudge Linn-Mar, 17-16. North topped city rival West, 22-10.
Last meeting: None
Radio: 1230 AM
Overview: This is the district opener for both teams and the fifth straight game North has played at Brady Street this season. Linn-Mar lost to Dubuque Senior in Week 1, 7-6, a team North beat in Week 2, 20-7. The Lions have struggled running the football, but have four receivers over 100 yards for the season and a quarterback in Marcus Orr who has completed 53 percent of his throws. North's Priest Sheedy had over 100 yards receiving and three scores in last week's win. North defensive lineman Brant Carter is among the 4A state leaders with six tackles for loss. All five of North's opponents so far have a losing record.