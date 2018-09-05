Try 1 month for 99¢
082318-muscatine-central-fb-003
Muscatine's Timothy Nimely (24) reaches out to deflect a tackle by Central's Malakai Shell (7) during a game two weeks ago at Brady Street Stadium. 

 Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times

Muscatine (2-0) at Davenport West (1-1)

Basics: Approximately 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: Muscatine escaped with a wild 40-37 double-overtime win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson. West lost on the road to Clinton, 34-9. 

Last meeting: Muscatine 44, West 14 (2013)

Radio: 1230 AM; 95.1 FM, 860 AM

Overview: This is the first meeting between the schools since Class 4A football discontinued conference play and went to the district format in 2014. Muscatine already has played at Brady Street this year (a 23-6 win over Central) while this is the home opener for West. Muscatine sophomore Tim Nimely is third in Iowa 4A rushing through two weeks with 350 yards and three scores. The Muskies are averaging 31.5 points per game after scoring less than 14 a contest last year. West was hindered by the big play last week, giving up three touchdowns of 22 yards or more. Camren Carter has rushed for 194 yards in two games, and Payton Heath has a team-high nine receptions.

