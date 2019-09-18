091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-005

Pleasant Valley's Brandon DePover finds a hole in the North Scott defense during last week's game. DePover received the bulk of the carries with Caden Kipper sidelined with injury. 

Pleasant Valley (0-3) at Davenport Central (1-2)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: PV fell at North Scott 20-0. Central lost to Davenport North 37-0.

Last meeting: PV 27, Central 7 (2018)

Radio: 1230 AM

Overview: Both schools could use a shot of confidence going into district play next week. PV has scored only one touchdown in three games and generated a meager three first downs and 70 total yards in last week's contest. Tailback Caden Kipper remains sidelined with a collarbone injury. This is the first of two Thursday night games for PV. The other comes in Week 8 vs. North. Since a win at Muscatine in Week 1, Central has been outscored 72-14. The Blue Devils have nine turnovers this season, with all nine leading to touchdowns for the opposition. Sam Strang leads Central with 17.5 tackles (8 for loss).

