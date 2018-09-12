Solon (3-0) at Assumption (1-2)
Basics: Approximately 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Behind 153 passing yards and three scores from Cam Miller, Solon drilled Marion 47-10. Assumption mustered only 85 total yards in a 48-0 loss to top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Last meeting: Solon 38, Assumption 20 (2014, playoffs)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Radio: 1230 AM
Overview: Ranked fourth in Class 3A this week, Solon has generated 11 turnovers in the first three games. Dillon Holt is the 3A state leader with four interceptions. AJ Coons has been Miller's primary target with 12 catches for 217 yards. Besides double-digit wins over Mount Vernon and Marion, Solon squeaked past West Liberty in overtime Week 2, 7-0. Assumption is looking to avoid its first 1-3 start since 1987. The Knights need to get their running game established as they haven't had a back go over 70 yards in a game yet. Coach Wade King's team did not commit a penalty in last week's game versus Xavier. This is the final non-district game for both teams.