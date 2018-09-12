Try 1 month for 99¢
083018-assumption-fb-039
Buy Now

Assumption's Johnny Hua takes a hand off from Tyler Kulhanek during the fourth quarter of their game at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport on Aug. 30 against Dubuque Wahlert. The Knights host fourth-ranked Solon on Thursday.

 Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times

Solon (3-0) at Assumption (1-2)

Basics: Approximately 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: Behind 153 passing yards and three scores from Cam Miller, Solon drilled Marion 47-10. Assumption mustered only 85 total yards in a 48-0 loss to top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Last meeting: Solon 38, Assumption 20 (2014, playoffs)

Twitter: @mattcoss78

Radio: 1230 AM

Overview: Ranked fourth in Class 3A this week, Solon has generated 11 turnovers in the first three games. Dillon Holt is the 3A state leader with four interceptions. AJ Coons has been Miller's primary target with 12 catches for 217 yards. Besides double-digit wins over Mount Vernon and Marion, Solon squeaked past West Liberty in overtime Week 2, 7-0. Assumption is looking to avoid its first 1-3 start since 1987. The Knights need to get their running game established as they haven't had a back go over 70 yards in a game yet. Coach Wade King's team did not commit a penalty in last week's game versus Xavier. This is the final non-district game for both teams.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.