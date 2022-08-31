 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's football game: Clinton at Davenport Central

Clinton (0-1) at Dav. Central (0-1)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: Clinton dropped a 20-14 contest at home to Davenport West. Central stumbled 46-0 to Central DeWitt on the road.

Last meeting: Central 48, Clinton 23 (2021)

Overview: The teams have split the six meetings since 2013. Both squads are looking to rebound after disappointing outcomes in the opener. Clinton dug itself a 14-0 hole against West but rallied back and had an opportunity to tie or possibly win the game in the final seconds. However, it was stopped 3 yards short of the goal line. Central mustered only 15 yards of offense, turned the ball over four times and never advanced the ball past midfield against the Sabers. Clinton QB Addison Binnie is a dual threat (174 total yards in Week 1) and Ajai Russell is utilized in run and pass game (89 rush, 49 receiving last week). Cadence McDowell had 10 tackles for Central in the opener. This is the first of two straight Thursday games for Central, which travels to Kingston Stadium to face Cedar Rapids Jefferson next week.

Addison Binnie

Binnie
