Thursday's football game: Davenport Central at C.R. Jefferson

Dav. Central (0-2) at C.R. Jefferson (0-2)



Overview: The Blue Devils have a golden opportunity to pick up their first win under head coach Alex Berg. Jefferson, outscored 124-6 in the first two weeks by Cedar Rapids Washington and City High, has not won since beating Dubuque Senior in the 2019 regular-season finale — a span of 19 games. Central has mustered only 219 total yards in two games and had 16 penalties a week ago. Cadence McDowell and Walid Botcho lead the Blue Devils in tackles with 15 and 11.5, respectively. Central was tied at 21 with Clinton last week before the River Kings outscored them 29-6 in the second half. Jefferson is coached by 37-year-old Ed Miles, a former linebacker at the University of Iowa.