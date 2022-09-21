Thursday's football game: Dubuque Hempstead at Davenport West

Dubuque Hempstead (0-4) at Dav. West (4-0)



Overview: West is ranked ninth this week in the Class 5A Associated Press poll, the first state ranking for the program in more than two decades. The Falcons can secure a winning season with a victory, something they haven't done since 1999. Quarterback Brady Hansen has accounted for 857 yards and 14 touchdowns. West is averaging 178 rushing yards and 154.8 passing yards per contest. Defensively, West is allowing fewer than 12 points per game and has come up with eight takeaways, including three interceptions from Devon Sanders-Howard. Hempstead is winless, but its four defeats are to schools a combined 12-4. It trailed top-ranked Pleasant Valley just 14-0 at halftime three weeks ago. Offense has been a problem for the Mustangs, who average only 8.5 points and 82 rushing yards per game. They also have given up at least 40 points in all four games.