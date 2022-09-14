 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's football game: Iowa City West at Davenport North

082622-qc-spt-ns-north fball-53.jpg

Davenport North's Nolan Mosier throws during the first quarter against North Scott earlier this season. Mosier and the Wildcats play host to Iowa City West on Thursday night at Brady Street Stadium.

Iowa City West (2-1) at Dav. North (0-3)

Basics: 7 p.m., Brady Street Stadium (no sophomore game)

Last week: Iowa City West thumped Dubuque Hempstead last Friday at home, 40-15. North dropped a 27-13 tilt at Dubuque Senior.

Last meeting: North 23, Iowa City West 10 (2021)

Overview: West lost to Class 5A fourth-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the opener by nine points, but has responded with comfortable wins over Muscatine and Hempstead. The Trojans feature a strong quarterback-receiver duo with sophomore Jack Wallace and senior Christian Janis. They have connected 14 times for 372 yards and five scores. West is gaining more than 16 yards per pass completion, and it has rushed for over 200 yards in each of the last two games. ... Despite more than 450 passing yards from senior Nolan Mosier, North is averaging only 11 points per game. The Wildcats have been outscored 53-14 in the first half the opening three weeks. Junior Tate Motley has been North's leading tackler on defense with 27.5 stops. The next three opponents on North's schedule — Iowa City West, PV and City High — are a collective 7-2.

