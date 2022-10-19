Thursday's football game: Maquoketa at Assumption

Maquoketa (1-7) at Assumption (3-5)



Overview: Even with a sub-.500 record, Assumption goes into the final week of the regular season still in the playoff hunt thanks to the second-strongest strength of schedule in Class 3A. The Knights are 18th in the Ratings Percentage Index and could sneak into the 16-team field as an at-large with a win and some help. Quarterback Jake Timmons, who has thrown for more than 1,000 yards this season, left last week's game with an injury. His status is uncertain for Thursday's game. Derrick Bass carried the ball a career-high 28 times for 205 yards in last week's victory. Assumption has won all four meetings between the schools by an average of 39.5 points. ... Maquoketa quarterback Kasey Coakley has passed for 1,402 yards and 12 scores. The Cardinals average more than 25 pass attempts per game. Carter Meyer is Coakley's top target with 46 catches for 584 yards and five TDs.