Thursday's football game: Muscatine at Davenport North

Muscatine (2-5) at Dav. North (1-6)



Overview: Muscatine wraps up the season at Brady Street Stadium with games against North and West the next two weeks. The Muskies have the leading rusher in Iowa Class 5A with Ty Cozad (1,515 yards and 14 TDs). The junior has been over 100 yards in every game this season except Week 4 at Pleasant Valley when he missed the second half because of injury. North's Nolan Mosier became the school's all-time passing leader last week with 264 yards and three scores. Mosier needs 238 passing yards to reach 3,000 for his career. This is the final home game for the Wildcats, who close the season at Bettendorf. It has been a competitive series recently, with the teams alternating wins in each of the last four meetings.