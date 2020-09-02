 Skip to main content
Thursday's high school football game: Assumption vs. Central
Thursday's high school football game: Assumption vs. Central

082820-qc-spt-assum-west-fball-015

Assumption's Dayne Hodge runs the ball against Davenport West during their game at Brady Street Stadium last Friday. Hodge had 175 yards on the ground in the Knights' season-opening win.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Assumption (1-0) at Davenport Central (0-1)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: Assumption trounced Davenport West 54-0. Central lost at Iowa City High 35-14.

Last meeting: Assumption 26, Central 0 (2013 playoffs)

Twitter: @mattcoss78

Overview: Ranked 10th this week in Class 3A by the Associated Press, Assumption racked up 327 yards on the ground and seven rushing touchdowns in its Week 1 win. Senior Dayne Hodge had 175 yards. ... Central, minus four defensive starters, allowed 299 yards rushing in its loss. The Blue Devils will have to deal with a big and experienced Knights offensive line. ... Ben Sacco was on the Assumption staff before taking the head coaching position at Central five years ago. It'll be the first time he's faced his former team.

