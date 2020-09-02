Thursday's high school football game: Assumption vs. Central

Assumption (1-0) at Davenport Central (0-1)

Overview: Ranked 10th this week in Class 3A by the Associated Press, Assumption racked up 327 yards on the ground and seven rushing touchdowns in its Week 1 win. Senior Dayne Hodge had 175 yards. ... Central, minus four defensive starters, allowed 299 yards rushing in its loss. The Blue Devils will have to deal with a big and experienced Knights offensive line. ... Ben Sacco was on the Assumption staff before taking the head coaching position at Central five years ago. It'll be the first time he's faced his former team.