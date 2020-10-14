Thursday's high school football: Louisa-Muscatine at Durant

Louisa-Muscatine (1-6) at Durant (3-3)

Overview: Winner advances to the second round of the playoffs next week against the winner of Dyersville Beckman and Northeast. Due to a death in the Louisa-Muscatine district, the game has been moved up a night. Durant sophomore tailback Nolan DeLong, who enters with 1,159 rushing yards this season, needs just 51 yards to become the school's single-season rushing leader. He had 299 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the teams' previous meeting this year. Durant has never won a playoff game in its program history. L-M's lone win came against Van Buren County two weeks ago. In its six losses, it has given up an average of 45.8 points per game. Emmanuel Walker leads the Falcons' rushing attack with 381 yards and two scores.