Thursday's high school football: Louisa-Muscatine at Durant
topical

IMG_0129 copy.jpg

Durant quarterback Keagen Head hands the ball of to Nolan DeLong during the second quarter of their game against Wilton earlier this season. The Wildcats open the playoffs at home Thursday night against Louisa-Muscatine.

 Dave Chesling

Louisa-Muscatine (1-6) at Durant (3-3)

Basics: Class 1A first-round playoffs, 7 p.m., Durant High School

Last week: Louisa-Muscatine closed the regular season with a 60-8 loss to Mediapolis. Durant fell in overtime to Cascade, 42-41.

Last meeting: Durant 49, Louisa-Muscatine 0 (Sept. 4)

Overview: Winner advances to the second round of the playoffs next week against the winner of Dyersville Beckman and Northeast. Due to a death in the Louisa-Muscatine district, the game has been moved up a night. Durant sophomore tailback Nolan DeLong, who enters with 1,159 rushing yards this season, needs just 51 yards to become the school's single-season rushing leader. He had 299 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the teams' previous meeting this year. Durant has never won a playoff game in its program history. L-M's lone win came against Van Buren County two weeks ago. In its six losses, it has given up an average of 45.8 points per game. Emmanuel Walker leads the Falcons' rushing attack with 381 yards and two scores. 

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 19 years, the last seven at the Q-C Times.

