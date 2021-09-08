 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's prep football: Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Davenport Central
0 Comments
topical alert

Thursday's prep football: Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Davenport Central

  • 0
_DNM1234.JPG

Davenport Central's Kellan Rush (9) tries to stay inbounds on a 7-yard pass play in the second quarter against Central DeWitt earlier this season. The Blue Devils play host to Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Thursday night at Brady Street Stadium.

C.R. Jefferson (0-2) at Dav. Central (1-1)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: Jefferson lost to Iowa City High 68-0. Central ran past Clinton 48-23.

Last meeting: None recently

Twitter: @mattcoss78

Overview: Winless a season ago, Jefferson has been outscored 147-0 in the first two weeks and had only 21 varsity players dress in the opener against Cedar Rapids Washington. Central had a nice bounce back performance last week with 385 rushing yards in its victory over Clinton. Nate Hummel led the ground attack with 209 yards while Romain Hudson and Antwyon Lowery combined for 163 yards and three scores. Central is averaging 36 points per game in two weeks compared to only 16.2 a contest in eight games last year. The Blue Devils have a chance to be 2-1 for the first time since 2017.

-- Compiled by Matt Coss

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

+8.5 for the Dallas Cowboys should be easy

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 21 years, the last nine at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News