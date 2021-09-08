Thursday's prep football: Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Davenport Central

C.R. Jefferson (0-2) at Dav. Central (1-1)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Jefferson lost to Iowa City High 68-0. Central ran past Clinton 48-23.
Last meeting: None recently
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Overview: Winless a season ago, Jefferson has been outscored 147-0 in the first two weeks and had only 21 varsity players dress in the opener against Cedar Rapids Washington. Central had a nice bounce back performance last week with 385 rushing yards in its victory over Clinton. Nate Hummel led the ground attack with 209 yards while Romain Hudson and Antwyon Lowery combined for 163 yards and three scores. Central is averaging 36 points per game in two weeks compared to only 16.2 a contest in eight games last year. The Blue Devils have a chance to be 2-1 for the first time since 2017.
-- Compiled by Matt Coss
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Matt Coss
Sports Editor
Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 21 years, the last nine at the Q-C Times.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.