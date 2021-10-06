Thursday's prep football: Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Davenport West

Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-0) at Davenport West (1-5)

Overview: Kennedy, the top-ranked team in Iowa Class 5A and just one of two undefeated teams left along with Iowa City High in the largest classification, averages 34.6 points per game. Senior QB Carson Blietz has thrown for 898 yards and 13 TDs versus only three interceptions. Linn-Mar transfer Jeron Senters is a threat on both sides — 20 receptions for 337 yards and 5 TDs as a receiver along with three interceptions on defense. The Cougars have come up with 15 takeaways in five contested games (won by forfeit over Cedar Rapids Jefferson). It is senior night for West, which closes the season at second-ranked City High and winless Muscatine. The Falcons scored 14 points in each of their first two games, but mustered only 21 in the last four combined. Tucker Avis did rush for 101 yards and a touchdown last week against Dubuque Senior.