Thursday's prep football: Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Davenport West
topical alert

Thursday's prep football: Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Davenport West

_FDW0586.JPG

Dubuque Senior linebacker Dylan Dean (40) hangs on to Davenport West running back Tucker Avis in the first quarter last Friday night. Avis finished the game with 101 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-0) at Davenport West (1-5)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: Kennedy throttled Cedar Falls 42-14 last Friday at Kingston Stadium. West fell to Dubuque Senior 45-7.

Last meeting: Kennedy 64, West 0 (2019)

Twitter: @DLansman_DA

Overview: Kennedy, the top-ranked team in Iowa Class 5A and just one of two undefeated teams left along with Iowa City High in the largest classification, averages 34.6 points per game. Senior QB Carson Blietz has thrown for 898 yards and 13 TDs versus only three interceptions. Linn-Mar transfer Jeron Senters is a threat on both sides — 20 receptions for 337 yards and 5 TDs as a receiver along with three interceptions on defense. The Cougars have come up with 15 takeaways in five contested games (won by forfeit over Cedar Rapids Jefferson). It is senior night for West, which closes the season at second-ranked City High and winless Muscatine. The Falcons scored 14 points in each of their first two games, but mustered only 21 in the last four combined. Tucker Avis did rush for 101 yards and a touchdown last week against Dubuque Senior.

-- Compiled by Matt Coss

Tags

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 21 years, the last nine at the Q-C Times.

