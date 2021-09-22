 Skip to main content
Thursday's prep football: Central DeWitt at Assumption
Thursday's prep football: Central DeWitt at Assumption

082721-qc-spt-assum-alleman-fb-09.JPG

Assumption's Jack Carroll pressures Alleman quarterback Quentin Fonseca during a game earlier this season. Carroll leads the Knights with seven tackles for loss.

 File photo

Central DeWitt (3-1) at Assumption (2-2)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Jack and Pat Bush Stadium

Last week: Central DeWitt saw its three-game win streak snapped with a 20-7 road loss to Marion. Assumption stumbled at home to state-ranked Solon 38-10.

Last meeting: Assumption 21, Central DeWitt 7 (2020 playoffs)

Overview: This is the district opener for both teams. The top two teams in each district qualify for the playoffs after Week 9. Central DeWitt did not have an offensive touchdown last week as Sam Bloom accounted for the Sabers' only points with a 12-yard fumble recovery for a score. Gibson McEwen has hauled in 13 catches for 246 yards to lead the Sabers, and Cael Grell has 26 tackles (four for loss) to pace the defense. Central DeWitt has lost the last six meetings to Assumption. ... It has been feast or famine for the Knights so far, with all four games decided by 24 points or more. Assumption, coming off back-to-back losses, has not dropped three games in a row since Wade King took over as head coach 21 years ago. John Argo leads the Knights with 399 rushing yards and seven TDs. Jack Carroll, an Assumption sophomore, has a team-high seven tackles for loss.

-- Compiled by Matt Coss

