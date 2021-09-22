Thursday's prep football: Central DeWitt at Assumption

Central DeWitt (3-1) at Assumption (2-2)

Overview: This is the district opener for both teams. The top two teams in each district qualify for the playoffs after Week 9. Central DeWitt did not have an offensive touchdown last week as Sam Bloom accounted for the Sabers' only points with a 12-yard fumble recovery for a score. Gibson McEwen has hauled in 13 catches for 246 yards to lead the Sabers, and Cael Grell has 26 tackles (four for loss) to pace the defense. Central DeWitt has lost the last six meetings to Assumption. ... It has been feast or famine for the Knights so far, with all four games decided by 24 points or more. Assumption, coming off back-to-back losses, has not dropped three games in a row since Wade King took over as head coach 21 years ago. John Argo leads the Knights with 399 rushing yards and seven TDs. Jack Carroll, an Assumption sophomore, has a team-high seven tackles for loss.