 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's prep football: Clinton at Davenport West
0 Comments
topical alert

Thursday's prep football: Clinton at Davenport West

  • 0
081221-qc-spt-clinton football-079

Jai Jensen will start his third season as Clinton's quarterback when the River Kings kick off the season Thursday night at Brady Street Stadium against Davenport West.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Clinton (0-0) at Davenport West (0-0)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last meeting: West 19, Clinton 7 (2019)

Twitter: @mattcoss78

Overview: This signals the opening game of the season in the Quad Cities metro, and one school is going to end an extended losing streak. Clinton's program has dropped 21 straight dating back to the 2019 season. West has lost 10 in a row since a Week 7 win over Burlington in 2019. Both teams have coaches in their second seasons with Clinton's Nate Herrig and West's Brandon Krusey. Jai Jensen enters his third season as the starting signal caller for the River Kings, who scrimmaged Davenport North last Friday. Offensive improvement is a must for the Falcons, who scored only 17 points in their eight games a season ago. Junior Brady Hansen will be West's starting quarterback. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 20 years, the last eight at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News