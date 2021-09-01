 Skip to main content
Thursday's prep football: Dubuque Wahlert at Assumption
Thursday's prep football: Dubuque Wahlert at Assumption

  • Updated
082721-qc-spt-assum-alleman-fb-13.JPG

Assumption's John Argo (10) carries the ball during last week's game against Alleman. The Knights averaged more than 12 yards per rush in their 62-0 win.

 Jessica Gallagher

Dubuque Wahlert (0-1) at Assumption (1-0)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Jack and Pat Bush Stadium

Last week: Wahlert dropped a 41-7 contest to West Delaware. Assumption clobbered Rock Island Alleman 62-0.

Last meeting: Assumption 38, Wahlert 0 (2020)

Twitter: @mattcoss78

Overview: After playing all of its home games at Brady Street Stadium, Assumption makes the move to its new facility on campus it will share with St. Ambrose University. The Knights were impressive in their opener with a 28-point first quarter and 55-point half. They rushed for 231 yards and five scores, had two fumble recoveries for touchdowns and two special teams scores from Angelo Jackson. Wahlert, now a Class 2A program, was 6-3 and lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier 17-14 in the Round of 16 last year in the 3A playoffs. The Golden Eagles surrendered 515 yards of offense in last week's opener. Junior Bryce Rudiger is Wahlert's starting quarterback. He and receiver Carson Cummer connected for two pass plays of 40 yards or more in last week's game.

-- Compiled by Matt Coss

