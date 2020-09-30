Thursday's prep football game: Clinton vs. Assumption

Clinton (0-4) at Assumption (5-0)

Overview: Based on what has transpired, this is a mismatch. Assumption, ranked sixth in Class 3A this week, has outscored its five opponents by a 210-20 margin, is plus-19 in turnover margin and has had four of its five games go to a continuous clock (35-point lead or more). Clinton has failed to a score the past three weeks and is producing only 143.5 yards of offense per game. Sophomore Addison Binnie has Clinton's only touchdown of the season. This will be Assumption's homecoming and final home game of the regular season. The Knights close the regular season at Dubuque Wahlert. Clinton will close coach Nate Herrig's first regular season at North Scott in Week 7.