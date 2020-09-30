 Skip to main content
Thursday's prep football game: Clinton vs. Assumption
topical

Thursday's prep football game: Clinton vs. Assumption

_AHS8490.jpg

Assumption's Logan Ehrecke gets pushed out of bounds by Cedar Rapids Washington's Miles Thompson last Saturday. Ehrecke rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-0 win over the Warriors.

Clinton (0-4) at Assumption (5-0)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: Clinton was blanked at home by Central DeWitt, 35-0. Assumption thumped Class 4A Cedar Rapids Washington 35-0 on Saturday in Cedar Rapids.

Last meeting: Assumption 55, Clinton 7 (2019)

Overview: Based on what has transpired, this is a mismatch. Assumption, ranked sixth in Class 3A this week, has outscored its five opponents by a 210-20 margin, is plus-19 in turnover margin and has had four of its five games go to a continuous clock (35-point lead or more). Clinton has failed to a score the past three weeks and is producing only 143.5 yards of offense per game. Sophomore Addison Binnie has Clinton's only touchdown of the season. This will be Assumption's homecoming and final home game of the regular season. The Knights close the regular season at Dubuque Wahlert. Clinton will close coach Nate Herrig's first regular season at North Scott in Week 7.

