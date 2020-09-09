 Skip to main content
Thursday's prep football game: Marion at Assumption
Thursday's prep football game: Marion at Assumption

Assumption's Evan Forker (63) tackles Davenport Central's Kellen Rush (10) during their game at Brady Street Stadium last Thursday. The Knights open district play at home Thursday night against Marion.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Marion (1-0) at Assumption (2-0)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: Marion beat Center Point-Urbana 29-20 on Saturday afternoon. Assumption breezed past Davenport Central 48-14 last Thursday.

Last meeting: Assumption 49, Marion 21 (2017)

Twitter: @mattcoss78

Overview: This is the district opener for both teams. The win over CPU snapped an 11-game losing streak for Marion (program's first victory since October 2018). ... Sophomore quarterback Alex Mota, making his first varsity start, accounted for four touchdowns (three rushing, one passing), about 300 total yards and two two-point conversion passes. ... Assumption, ranked seventh in Class 3A this week, has outscored its first two opponents 102-14. ... The Knights have recovered four fumbles and picked off four passes in two games. ... Evan Forker leads Assumption's defense with 11.5 tackles, five for loss. ... Dayne Hodge, Assumption's leading rusher, didn't play in the second half last week. Coach Wade King said afterward "precautionary, hopefully. Hopefully, it is a minor setback."

