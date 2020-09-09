Thursday's prep football game: Marion at Assumption

Marion (1-0) at Assumption (2-0)

Overview: This is the district opener for both teams. The win over CPU snapped an 11-game losing streak for Marion (program's first victory since October 2018). ... Sophomore quarterback Alex Mota, making his first varsity start, accounted for four touchdowns (three rushing, one passing), about 300 total yards and two two-point conversion passes. ... Assumption, ranked seventh in Class 3A this week, has outscored its first two opponents 102-14. ... The Knights have recovered four fumbles and picked off four passes in two games. ... Evan Forker leads Assumption's defense with 11.5 tackles, five for loss. ... Dayne Hodge, Assumption's leading rusher, didn't play in the second half last week. Coach Wade King said afterward "precautionary, hopefully. Hopefully, it is a minor setback."