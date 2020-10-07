Thursday's prep football game: Pleasant Valley at Davenport North

Pleasant Valley (6-0) at Davenport North (3-2)

Overview: The Spartans are looking to finish the regular season undefeated for the first time since 2013, the last year of Mississippi Athletic Conference football. One of four unbeaten teams remaining in Class 4A, PV has allowed just three touchdowns in the last 13 quarters. Linebacker Michael Acri is among the top 10 tacklers in 4A with 43 stops. Ten players have tallied a touchdown for PV. ... North is trying to secure its third straight winning season. The Wildcats average 28 points per game in their three wins compared to just 1.5 in their two defeats. Dominic Wiseman and Amir Lomas have combined for 24.5 tackles for loss to anchor the defense. North is averaging 291 yards of offense per game. Both teams likely will be off next week before opening the playoffs Oct. 23.