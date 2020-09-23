Thursday's prep football game: West vs. Central

Davenport West (0-4) at Davenport Central (0-4)

Overview: Dating back to last season, West has lost six in a row and Central has dropped seven straight. ... Central has won nine of the last 10 meetings, with West's lone victory in that stretch coming in 2015. ... Both schools have struggled to manufacture points. West has mustered only seven points (one touchdown) in four games. Sophomore quarterback Brady Hansen completed 20 of 34 passes for 168 yards in last week's game at Muscatine, but West finished with minus-10 yards rushing. The Falcons are rushing for only 46 yards per game. ... The first four schools Central played are a collective 11-2, including two undefeated and state-ranked teams in Assumption and PV. ... The Blue Devils have scored only one touchdown in the last eight quarters. QB Nate Hummel rushed for 120 yards and passed for 121 against PV.