Thursday's prep football: Iowa City High at Davenport Central
TONIGHT’S PREP FOOTBALL

  • Updated
Davenport Central's Nate Hummel needs 40 rushing yards Thursday to reach 1,000 for the season.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Iowa City High (7-1) at Davenport Central (3-5)

Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: City High demolished Davenport West 76-0 last Friday at home. Central stumbled to Linn-Mar 62-13.

Last meeting: City High 35, Central 14 (2020)

Overview: City High, assured of being in the playoffs next week, needs a win to have a chance at hosting a first-round game. Ranked fifth in Class 5A this week, City High has recorded four shutouts and is limiting opponents to 7.5 points per game. Iowa recruit Ben Kueter leads the defense with 29 tackles for loss, and the Little Hawks have come up with 19 takeaways in eight games. ... Central has dropped four in a row to fall out of playoff contention. The Blue Devils have allowed a player to rush for 270 yards or more in each of the last three outings. City High went for 301 yards on the ground in last year's meeting. Central senior quarterback Nate Hummel needs 40 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the season. His 15 rushing TDs are tied for second in 5A. The Blue Devils will recognize their seniors before the game.

-- Compiled by Matt Coss

