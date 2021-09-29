Thursday's prep football: Iowa City High at Davenport North

Iowa City High (5-0) at Davenport North (2-3)
Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: City High walloped Iowa City West 56-7 in the Battle for the Boot. North stumbled at Pleasant Valley 44-0.
Last meeting: North 43, City High 19 (2019)
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Online: QCSportsNet.com
Overview: City High has been one of the great turnaround stories in Iowa high school football season this season. After three straight 2-7 seasons and a 2-4 record last fall, the Little Hawks — under first-year coach Mitch Moore — are unbeaten and ranked third in Class 5A this week and received three first-place votes. City High is yielding fewer than six points per game, led by Gable Mitchell and Iowa football/wrestling recruit Ben Kueter. The junior linebacker has a 5A-best 19 tackles for loss. City High owns a 21-17 win over state-power West Des Moines Dowling in Week 4. North needs to win at least three of its final four games to have a shot at the playoffs. The Wildcats had a meager 93 yards, five first downs and 14 penalties for 125 yards in last week's defeat. Gaige Avants (41 solo tackles) and Dominic Wiseman (13.5 tackles for loss) lead North's defense.